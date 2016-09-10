Gold at last

Akeem Stewart broke the javelin F43 world record twice on his way to copping gold on the second day of the Para athletics competition, to win T&T’s first medal of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, yesterday.

Stewart tossed the apparatus 57.23 metres with his first attempt in the Men's F42/43/44 Javelin finals at the Olympic Stadium, improving on the previous record of 54.77 which he set at the Paralympics Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, last year. This throw had put him in first place which he maintained for the entire competition.

The 24-year-old, with his coach Wade Franklyn giving instructions from in the stands, then went even further in the sixth and final attempt, throwing a phenomenal 57.32m to cement his spot on the podium.

Stewart’s closest challenger was Canadian Alister McQueen (F44), who ended with a silver medal with a best of effort of 55.56m. Bronze went to the New Zealander Rory McSweeney (54.99m).

Coincidentally, Stewart’s first (57.23), second (56.64), third (56.84) and fifth (55.77) throws were also enough to win gold. In round four, he measured 53.94 metres.

Following his historic performance, president of the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, rejoiced in the achievement of the athlete of Carnbee, Tobago.

“Congratulations to Akeem Stewart on his tremendous world record breaking Rio 2016 Paralympic Javelin Gold medal. To Akeem, his coach Wade Franklin, his family, THA.

“Well done. A significant moment for the T&T Paralympic Movement and sport in T&T. Rio 2016 will hear the T&T anthem.

“Awesome! Congrats Akeem.”

Stewart is the national record holder in the men's shot put and won silver (discus) and bronze (shot put) in the boys Under-20 division at the 2011 Carifta Games. He was fourth in the men’s shot put at the 2013 CAC Senior Championships in Mexico and also competed at the 2011 Pan American Junior Championships.

Chef de mission Judy Beckles quickly posted on facebook after his gold winning display. She said, “Just can’t help loving this young man. Feeling like a proud mama. Congratulations Akeem. Thank you.”

Earlier at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, local swimmer Shanntol Ince touched the wall in 5:31.06 to place third in the first heat of the women’s 400 metres S9 freestyle event. Her time placed her 17th on the qualification standing not good enough as only the eight fastest times advanced to the final.

Winning the heat was Ashleigh McConnell of Australia in 5:16.28 and second was Japan’s Yuki Morishita in 5:28.86. Neither swimmers progressed as their times were not quick enough.

Ince’s next event is on Monday, where she will line up in the 100m S9 freestyle. The following day she is expected to hit the water in the 50m freestyle and her final swim will be in the 100m butterfly on Thursday.

T&T’s other athlete at the world event is Nyoshia Cain and she is competing in athletics. Cain opens on Wednesday in the women’s T44 200m.

Paralympics Schedule

Athletics

Akeem Stewart

Yesterday: Men’s Discus Throw - F43/44

Nyoshia Cain

Wednesday: Women’s 200m - T43/44

September 17: Women’s 100m - T43/44

Swimming

Shanntol Ince

Monday: Women’s 100m Freestyle - S9

Tuesday: Women’s 50m Freestyle - S9

Thursday: Women’s 100m Butterfly - S9