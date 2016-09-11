Baptiste keeps Shiva Boys perfect

Substitute Tyrell Baptiste scored the lone goal as Shiva Boys Hindu College edged St Benedict’s College 1-0 to maintain its 100 per cent winning record in the 2016 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division yesterday.

Following a 3-1 win over another South Zone rival, Presentation College of San Fernando to kick off the season on Wednesday, Shiva Boys was out to pick up a second straight win at its home base, Irwin Park Savannah, Siparia .

However, they were made to work hard for all three points which came when Baptiste who replaced winger Quinn Rodney scored in the 73rd minute against Presentation College which was coming off a 2-0 loss to Fyzabad Secondary.

The win carried Shiva Boys to maximum six points, two clear of Fyzabad Secondary and Trinity College Moka. Fyzabad rallied from 0-2 down at home to earn a 2-2 draw with St Augustine Secondary.

St Augustine looked on course for its first win of the season when Rahim Borde (41st) and Anthony Samuel (44th) netted just before the half for a 2-0 lead. However, the host lifted their game in the second period and cut the lead in half in the 50th minute through Shaquille Louison, while Ken Bhola fired in the equaliser in the 78th.

With two minutes left in the ill-tempered which featured six yellow-cards, four for the visitors, St Augustine was reduced to ten men when Nyicoaba James was red carded, but in the end the “Green Machine” held on for an important away point, its second of the season.

Up at Trinity College Grounds, Moka Maraval, the host got goals from Isaiah Mc Lean and Saleem Henry to turn back San Juan North 2-1

At Guaracara Park, Point-a-Pierre, Jarod Gordon scored in the 18th minute to earn Presentation College of San Fernando, a 1-0 win over visitors Fatima College to join St Anthony’s College in third on three points, after the latter’s home match with North Zone rivals East Mucurapo at St Anthony’s Morne Cocoa Road, Westmoorings was postponed due to a water-logged field.

In the other matches yesterday, Signal Hill was held goalless at home by Queen’s Royal College, while St Mary’s College also had to settle for a point in a 1-1 home draw with Pleasantville Secondary.

Yesterday’s Results

Presentation (San F’do) 1 (Jarod Gordon 18th) vs Fatima 0

Signal Hill 0 vs QRC 0

Fyzabad Secondary 2 (Shaquille Louison 50th, Ken Bhola 78th) vs St Augustine 2 (Rahim Gordon 41st, Anthony Samuel 44th)

Shiva Boys 1 (Tyrell Baptiste 73rd) vs St Benedict’s 0

Trinity Moka 2 (Isaiah Mc Lean, Saleem Henry) vs San Juan North 1 (Tigana O’Brien)

St Mary’s 1 (Mattheus Granger 67th) vs Pleasantville 1 (Denzil Marcano 70th pen)

St Anthony’s vs East Mucurapo, Westmoorings - postponed due to water-logged field

Naparima—bye

Wednesday Matches

Premier Division:

Kick off at 3.40 pm



Fatima vs St Mary’s, Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road

Naparima vs Fyzabad Secondary, Lewis St, San F’do

St Augustine Secondary vs St Anthony’s, Warren Street, St Augustine



San Juan North vs Shiva Boys, San Juan North Ground, Bourg Mulatresse



St Benedict’s vs Presentation San F’do, Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin

East Mucurapo vs Signal Hill, Venue TBD

QRC vs Trinity Moka, QRC Ground, St Clair

Current Premier Division standing

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Shiva Boys 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

2. Fyzo Sec 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

3. Trinity Mok 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

4. St Antho’s 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

5. Pres(S/F’do) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

6. P/ville 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

7. St August 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

8. St Mary’s 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

9. Signal Hill 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

10. QRC 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

11. Naparima 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

12. S/Juan North 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

13. E/Mucurapo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

14. Fatima 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

15. St Benedict’s 2 0 0 2 0 3 0