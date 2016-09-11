Fyzabad kicks off girls SSFL title defence

Fyzabad Secondary, the National and South Zone Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League title-holders, will begin defence of its zonal title today when it host Point Fortin East at Fyzabad from 3 pm.

Last season, Fyzabad Secondary coached by calypsonian Bryan London as well as former national captain Anthony Rougier and featuring SSFL “Girls Player of the Year” Ray-Ann Montano, goalkeeper Shamika Rocastle, Tamara Johnson, Jahra Thomas, Krystal Preddie, Collette Morgan, Renique Primus, and Kader Louison, all “All Star” team selectees dominated the zonal and national competitions, capturing the National Coca-Cola title as well and will be fancied to repeat.

However, Montano, Rocastle, Preddie and Thomas are among seven members of the team who have moved on, leaving Johnson, Morgan, Primus and Louison to form the core of this year’s team with Rougier in charge of coaching duties.

In the other matches in the South Zone, San Fernando East travels to Pleasantville Secondary while St Joseph Convent (San Fernando) is on a bye.

The reigning zonal champions in the North and East, Diego Martin Central Secondary and St Augustine Secondary also kick off their zonal title defences today.

Diego Martin Central plays away to St Francois Girls College and St Joseph Convent (PoS) entertains promoted Tranquillity Government Secondary at St Joseph Convent Ground, St Clair while Bishop’s Anstey (PoS) is on a bye while in the East Zone, champions St Augustine Secondary travels to San Juan North Secondary in Bourg Mulatresse, and Toco Secondary is at home to Bishop’s Anstey East.

Over in Tobago, title-holder Scarborough Secondary is on bye, while Signal Hill welcomes Speyside and Mason Hall meets Bishop’s High. All matches begin at 3 pm.

TODAY’S MATCHES

(All kick-off at 3 pm)

Tobago: Signal Hill Sec vs Speyside High, Signal Hill, 3 pm

Mason Hall Sec vs Bishop’s High, Mason Hall, 3 pm

East: Toco Sec vs Bishop’s Anstey East, Toco, 3 pm

San Juan North vs St Augustine Sec, San Juan North, Bourg Mulatresse, 3 pm

North: St Joseph Convent (PoS) vs Tranquillity Sec, St Joseph Ground, St Clair, 3 pm

St Francois vs D/Martin Central Sec, St Francois Ground, 3 pm

South Zone: Fyzabad Sec vs Pt Fortin East, Fyzabad, 3 pm

San Fernando East vs Pleasantville, Pleasantville, 3 pm