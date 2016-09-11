Tribute paid to Caesar

Hundreds turned out to celebrate the life of former Southern Lawn Tennis champion Gregory Caesar when the Pro Cathedral Our Lady of Perpetual Help staged his funeral in San Fernando back on July 8. Caesar had passed away five days earlier when he succumbed to heart failure.

Caesar, who was 76, made headlines in the 1960s and 1970s for his accomplishments on the court, chief among them his 1965 SLTA Championship victory at Crest Camp, Fyzabad, where he beat defending champions Dennis Valdez and Harry Singh.

He was selected as an exhibition player when the first ever public tennis court was opened by the then San Fernando Borough Council at Skinner Park in 1961 and later won the Men’s Plate division at the first tournament held by the San Fernando Tennis Club.

Caesar began his tennis career as a student at St Mary’s College, Port-of-Spain and featured in many tournaments in the North and South. He was also well known among Southern footballers for his leadership skills, being elected president of the then famous Lantern Giants Football Club in 1968.

Caesar played as goalie for the club under Captain Ian De Bruin during the period. He also served as secretary of the Southern Football Association when it was headed by the late John Alleyne. In 1969, Caesar joined with the late Dr Harry M Collymore to become Secretary of the Paraplegic Association of T&T.

The following year he headed a team which represented T&T at the Paraplegics Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh, Scotland. While there, he made Reuters headlines when he pinned a miniature T&T emblem on then British Prime Minister Edward Heath.

After becoming ill in 1986 he underwent a successful major heart surgery at St Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, Canada and survived another 30 years.

He will also be remembered for his “sweet hand” as a cook and was well known for “Caesar Bar-B-Q” at charitable events. In 1962 he became the first black Overseer with the then Taitt & Lyle Sugar Company at Usine St Madeleine and retired in 1992 from Caroni 1975 Limited as a Section Manager.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Caesar, daughter Gillian Walke and sons Derek, Nigel and Robert Caesar.