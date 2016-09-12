Champ Fyzabad mauls Pt Fortin 8-nil

A double from three different players Bouanna Osbourne, Kadean Louison and Abishai Guy helped the National and South Zone Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League title-holders, Fyzabad Secondary, get its season off in dominating fashion defeating Point Fortin East, 8-0 at home yesterday.

Collette Morgan, one of last year’s leading players, and Shanaqua Lewis, also netted a goal each in the one-sided affair.

Osbourne opened the scoring for the Fyzabad team, which is coached by former national player Anthony Rougier, in the 17th minute.

Two minutes later Lewis got her name on the scoreboard in the 19th and then Louison joined them a minute later, quickly pushing their team to a 3-0 advantage after only 20 minutes.

In the 38th minute, Guy scored the first of her pair before Osbourne completed her double in 45th, to see their team close the first half leading, 5-0.

On the resumption, Point Fortin’s defence did well in holding off the Fyzabad attack until Guy broke through to put the ball in the back of the net in the 53rd minute. Morgan got in on the action just a minute later and it seemed there was no holding back Fyzabad, who took full advantage of playing at home.

Louison produced the final item in the 74th to give the Fyzabad lasses, a boost to begin the season.

In the other match played in the South Zone, San Fernando East was beaten 5-0 by hosts Pleasantville Secondary.

In the North Zone, Shauna Lee Govia slammed in five goals for newly promoted Tranquillity Government Secondary to upset St Joseph Convent (PoS) 7-2 at St Joseph Convent ground in St Clair.

The match in the zone between St Francois and Diego Martin Central which was scheduled to play yesterday was postponed until tomorrow at the St Francois Ground at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Over in Tobago, Signal Hill whipped Speyside, 16-1 thanks to five goals from Asha James, four from Gamelia Waldron, Abiela Adams added three, Jelice Alexander netted a double while their teammates Verisha Bristol and Tishai Cupid scored a goal each.

Raylene Kerr produced the lone item for Speyside.

Title-holder Scarborough Secondary completed a 7-1 crushing of Pentecostal Light and Life and Mason Hall sealed a 3-2 victory over Bishop’s High.

There are changes to this week’s matches in both boys and girls divisions due to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-17 Men’s qualifying tournament to be held in T&T from Friday to September 25.

The adjustments made to the Championship division fixtures are that all boys matches scheduled for Friday will be played on Thursday instead at the same time and venues; all boys matches scheduled for September 20 will be played on September 19 at the same time and venues; all girls Championship matches scheduled for Sunday and the Diego Martin Central versus Bishop’s PoS scheduled for Thursday will be re-scheduled to a date to be advised.

Yesterday’s Girls SSFL Results

South Zone

Fyzabad Sec 8 (Bouanna Osbourne 17th, 45th, Kadean Louison 20th, 74th, Abishai Guy 38th, 53rd, Collette Morgan 54th, Shanaqua Lewis 19th) vs Pt Fortin East 0

San Fernando East 0 vs Pleasantville 5 (Shanika Paul 2, Latifa Pascal 2, Shantal Hamid 1)

Tobago Zone

Signal Hill Sec 16 (Asha James 5, Gamelia Waldron 4, Abiela Adams 3, Jelice Alexander 2, Verisha Bristol 1, Tishai Cupid 1) vs Speyside High 1 (Raylene Kerr)

Scarborough Sec 7 vs Pentecostal Light and Life 1

Mason Hall 3 (Celine Lorraine 2, Crystal Toney) vs Bishop’s High 2 (Aliyah Akili 2) Mason Hall, 3pm

North Zone

Tranquillity Secondary 7 (Shauna Lee Govia 5, Korice King, Ophelia Farrell) vs St Joseph’s Convent 2

East Zone

St Augustine 19 (Kedie Johnson 6, Kelsey Harry 6, Chelsea Ralph 3, Abanya Phillip 3, Aaliyah Lynch 1)vs San Juan Secondary 0