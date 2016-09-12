Ince returns to the Pool today

T&T swimmer Shanntol Ince will dive back into action today in her second event of the Paralympics unfolding Rio de Janeiro in Brazil currently, the women’s 100 meters freestyle S9.

Ince will line up in lane eight of the second of three heats this morning at 10.12 am (T&T time) at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. If she has one of the eight fastest times, she will progress to the final carded for later this evening at 6.10 pm.

Her competitors will be Anchaya Ketkeaw of Thailand, Manon Vermarien of Netherlands, China’s Ping Lin, Australian Ellie Cole, Amy Marren of Great Britain, American Hannah Aspden and Francesca Secci of Italy.

On Friday, in her opening event, the 400m freestyle S9, Ince did not advance out of the heats as her time of 5:31.06 seconds, placed her 17th on the qualification standing. Only the eight fastest times moved on to the final.

Certainly the gold medal won by Akeem Stewart in the men’s F42/43/44 javelin finals at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, will inspire the local swimmer when she tackles her other events. Ince will be back in the pool tomorrow for the 50m Freestyle S9 heats and on Thursday for the 100m Butterfly S9.

The national anthem of T&T rang out at a Paralympic Games for the first time in 32 years on Friday, as Stewart threw to gold in the javelin event with a new world record.

He saved his best until last in the final, throwing a massive 57.32m in the sixth round to set a new F43 world record and win his first Paralympic title. Stewart’s first (57.23), second (56.64), third (56.84) and fifth (55.77) throws were also enough to nab gold.

Canadian Alister McQueen (F44) claimed the silver medal with a best of effort of 55.56m and New Zealand’s Rory McSweeney (54.99m) got bronze.

Stewart will go for gold again on Friday in the men’s discus F43/44 event while Nyoshia Cain, T&T’s other athlete at the world event, gets her first taste of action on Wednesday in the women’s 200m T44 event.