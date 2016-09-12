Khellawan, Kerr for Peru t-tennis camp

T&T duo, Priyanka Khellawan and Jalen Kerr have been invited by the Latin American Union of Table Tennis through its Development Programme to participate in its training camp for Inland Hopes for Latin America.

The camp involving 16 players takes place at the National Sport Village High Performance Centre, in Lima, Peru from October 18-23.

Khellawan and Jalen Kerr of Tobago qualified for coming out of the recently held Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Pre-Cadet Championship in Kingston, Jamaica and are among four Caribbean players invited among the 16 and will be accompanied by local coaches Dexter Abbott and Hazare Gopaul.

During the one week tournament in Jamaica last month, both Khellawan and Kerr were part of the respective national girls and boys Under-11 team to win their team titles.

Khellawan also paired with Nicholas O’Young to win gold in the mixed doubles; silver with Rebekah Sterling in the girls doubles and gold in the singles.

Kerr combined with Brianna Solomon for silver in the mixed doubles, gold in the boys doubles with O’Young and the runner-up spot in the Singles to Guyana’s Kaysan Ninvalle.

The others Caribbean players selected for the camp are Guyana’s Ninvalle and Kelsey Davidson of Jamaica.

They will join Giulia Takahashi (Brazil), Alicia Evanan (Peru), Miguel Aguirre (Colombia), Nicolas Luna (Peru), Jenny Cux (Guatemala), Tamara Hannah Martin (Mexico), Rogelio Castro (Mexico), Ricardo Gatica (Guatemala), Jose Maria Borja (Ecuador), Fernanda Araneda (Chile), Taye Parkinson (Belize) and Dominican Republic’s Marcos Tabares who were all selected at the conclusion of the South American and Central American championships.