Sankar is muscle king

Fidel Sankar captured two titles which included the Men’s Overall and Lightweight categories when the T&T Body Building Federation staged its National Senior Men’s and Women’s Championships at the Cascadia Hotel in St Ann’s on Saturday night.

Sankar edged Middleweight champion Shimran Sookermany and Super Heavyweight winner Lee Beatrice for the overall title.

The recently married 36-year-old managed the double crown despite returning from his honeymoon just two weeks ago to muscle his way ahead of 27 challengers.

“I just got back from a cruise so I only had two weeks to prepare,” he said.

Meanwhile, T’chelle Harris saw off competition from Carla Pillay and Christina Cassie to take the Women’s Body Fitness (Figure) crown.

“This was just a prep for me so it’s not really that much of a celebration,” she admitted afterwards. “I have the CAC Games coming up so it’s just a stepping stone to another competition.”

Other winners on the night included Kenny Lindsay (Men’s Physique), Ian Ho-A-Shu (Men’s Masters), Korrie John Light (Men’s Middleweight), William Dexter Littrean (Men’s Light Weight), Natasha Bonaparte (Women’s Physique Open), and Colombian Vanessa Hill (Bikini Open).

TTBBF President Susanna Haddad said that while she had been expecting more athletes to enter the tournament, she felt the standard of competition had been high.

“I thought we would have had a bigger turn out but from who turned up, I’m very impressed with the effort they have put in. We have reached an international standard.”

Overall Results

Men's Bodybuilding Overall

1. Fidel Sankar

2. Shimran Sookermany

3. Lee Beatrice

Men's Physiqie (A)

1. Kenny Lindsay

2. Rocky Kewley

3. Alan Ferreira

Men's Physique (B)

1. Brent Bengochea

2. Dexter Simon

3. Sedale Nigel Spencer

Men's Masters

1. Ian Ho-A-Shu

2. Andy Rodriguez

3. Cletious Julien

Light Middleweight Bodybuilding

1. Korrie John

2. Ian Ho-A-Shu

3. Cletious Julien

Light Weight Bodybuilding

1. William Dexter Littrean

2. Sanjay Lutchman

3. Wazim Mohammed

Super Heavy Bodybuilding

1. Lee Beatrice

2. Fidel Thomas

3. Narish Mangroo

Light Heavyweight Bodybuilding

1. Fidel Sankar

2. Andy Rodriguez

3. Evan Jackson

Middleweight Bodybuilding

1. Shimron Sookermany

2. Jason Jackman

3. Lemuel Mayr

Women's Physique Open

1. Natasha Bonaparte

2. Marisa Khan-Lutchman

3. Nicole Toussant

Bikini Open

1. Vanessa Hill

2. Jenna De Leon

3. Abeni Procope

Women's Body Fitness (Figure)

1. T'chelle Harris

2. Carla Pillay

3. Christina Cassie