‘Coco’ looks very tasty!

Coco La Belle attempts to recoup losses (mine!) in the fourteen-runner Selling Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good’ ground Thirsk today, drawn twelve!

That’s a ‘downer’ because it means apprentice Rachel Richardson, riding for her guv’nor, Tim Easterby, will probably need to effect a ‘check start’ and drop in, which is a difficult manouvre.

This North Yorkshire course is left-handed, and tricky; pace is a prime requisitive, hopefully Coco La Belle will be ridden patiently, ‘for luck’, as jockeys say when race-riding involves getting a clear run.

On the time-handicap Coco La Belle is a few pounds inferior to Texas Katie, drawn one!

Graham Lee has no alternative, he’ll need to jump out and force the issue on Mick Channon’s charge; given Texas Katie raced for the tenth time only four days ago, and has been ‘on the go’ constantly, this Clodovil filly must surely be feeling the effects of a busy campaign.

Apart from Texas Katie the only other problem (apart from the draw!) is recent Leicester winner Chevalier du Lac but there are three places on the line and Coco La Belle, tackling this distance for the first time, justifies an each-way punt.

Rachel claims 3lbs allowance! Following the ‘seller’ there are two divisions of a 2-y-o Maiden Auction Stakes over six furlongs on this eight-race programme; in the next few weeks we can expect a plethora of juvenile races, ‘manna from heaven’ in my book!

For ‘information purposes’ Free At Last has a chance, based on a small debut time-figure, but Anfaas is a confident selection for the second leg.

A 33/1 shot, Anfaas made a real ‘fist’ of his first course experience last month, when third to odds-on, Rich And Famous, beaten only five lengths, at Newmarket. Trainer George Margarson expects considerable improvement from the Vale Of York colt, take note!

Channon and Lee also team up with multi-raced Organza in a Maiden Stakes over a mile; sigificantly this consistent, hitherto luckless Pour Moi filly matched a ‘career-best’ over course and distance when a beaten-favourite ten days ago.

Organa is an each-way ‘special’ and so, fill your boots!

SELECTIONS

Thirsk - 10.00 Coco La Belle

Thirsk - 11.00 Anfaas (nap)

Thirsk - 1.00 Organza (e.w)