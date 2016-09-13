Borel throws for Team America today

T&T field specialist Cleopatra Borel was not kidding around when she said she is not ready to put down the shot put yet. Today she joins fellow Caribbean athletes to form Team America to compete at the DecaNations at Delort Stadium in Marseille, France.

The Team America is a selection made up of 17 athletes from across the Atlantic including Jamaicans sprinters Asafa Powell, Natasha Morrison and quartermiler Kaliese Spencer, and Americans Jarrion Lawson, Courtney Okolo, Vernon Norwood, Clayton Murphy, Katie Mackey, Andy Bayer, Jasmin Stowers, David Oliver, Brigetta Barrett, Mark Hollis, Ryan Crouser and Mason Finley.

The team is the favourite to bring back the title won last year.

Six French medalists are set to participate in the 12th edition of the meet hosted by French Athletics Federation, including Christophe Lemaitre, Lavillenie, Melina Robert-Michon, Mahiedine Mekhissi, Dimitri Bascou and Kevin Mayer. Athletes from four other countries are also competing. They are China, Japan, Ukraine and DecaClubs team (foreign athletes licensed in France).