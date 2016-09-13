Election fever hits cricket today

There will be four separate elections held today as officials align themselves for positions on the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) for the next three years. With the TTCB elections carded for October 29, the zones are all keeping their elections to determine who will go to vote at the annual general meeting.

Today, three Zones will host elections, Central, North East and East. South Zone elections were held last night in Penal. Apart from the zonal elections, National League Club representatives elections will also take place today.

The team representing the incumbent Azim Bassarath’s Movement for Change at the National League elections includes Omar Khan former West Indies manager, Kalapersad Sanasie, Anthony Bodi, Rajin Poorai, Kishore Ramnarine and Anil Kamal. Dinanath Ramnarine who is leading the fight against Bassarath has on his slate, himself, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Kamal Basdeo, Clint Pamphile and Kamal. The Caldrac cricket club president Kamal is on both slates.

The Central Zonal Cricket Council of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) is expected to be one of the hotly contested zones and this vote takes place at Presentation College in Chaguanas at 6 pm.

National League

Movement for Change — Omar Khan, Kalapersad Sanasie, Anthony Bodi, Rajin Poorai, Kishore Ramnarine and Anil Kamal.

Opposition — Dinanath Ramnarine, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Kamal Basdeo, Clint Pamphile and Anil Kamal.

Central Zone —

Movement for Change — Manohar Ramsaran, Richard Ramkissoon, Brent Morgan, Avinash Suruj, Marvin Edwards and Farouk Ghany.

Oppostion - Hadeed Ali, Raymond Lutchman, Keith Joseph, Navin Chatoor, Anderson Ramdath, Dinanath Ramnarine.