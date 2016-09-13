Holy Cross battles Five Rivers today

Holy Cross College go after their second victory in the Championship Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) today when they travel to Five Rivers Secondary for a battle from 3.45 pm.

The Calvary Hills Boys hammered Barataria 4-0 in their opening match last week and will be aiming for maximum points yet another time today in the East zone. The beaten Barataria South will have a date with Trinity College East while Valencia Secondary will come up against Toco Secondary.

In the North Zone, Diego Martin North will be at home to Malick Secondary in one of three matches while south giants Princes Town Secondary will be aiming to continue from their 4-0 thrashing to Vessigny last week when they host Moruga Secondary from 3.45 pm. The P/Town boys got goals from Thafaun Figaro, Brent Williams, Keenan Cyrus and Rayon King Alleyne in taking their first step towards qualification to the Premiership Division, but faces a well rested Moruga team, which will be playing their first match of the season.

In Central, Carapichaima East, 4-0 winners over Gasparillo last week, will have a date with Presentation College (Chaguanas) while Miracle Ministries, who got their first three points after Tabaquite failed to show, will be in action for the first time against Couva East.

Meanwhile, St Francois Girls’ College will go after Diego Martin in a rescheduled match of the Girls’ Championship Division. The game will be played at St Francois Ground in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain from 3.45 pm. All the other boys matches will begin at 3.45 pm.

Today’s Matches

SOUTH ZONE

Vessigny v Siparia West in La Brea

Princes Town v Moruga Secondary in Princes Town

NORTH ZONE

Diego Martin North v Malick in Diego Martin

Tranquility Secondary v Maple Leaf in Tranquility

Blanchisseuse v Diego Martin Central in Blanchisseuse

EAST ZONE

Trinity College East v Barataria in Trincity

Five Rivers Secondary v Holy Cross College in Five Rivers

Valencia Secondary v Toco Secondary in Valencia

CENTRAL ZONE

Miracle Ministries v Couva East in Couva

Carapichaima East v Presentation College in Carapichaima

Gasparillo Secondary v Tabaquite Secondary in Gasparillo