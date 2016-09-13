Coco La Belle attempts to recoup losses (mine!) in the fourteen-runner Selling Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good’ ground Thirsk today, drawn twelve!
Holy Cross battles Five Rivers today
Holy Cross College go after their second victory in the Championship Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) today when they travel to Five Rivers Secondary for a battle from 3.45 pm.
The Calvary Hills Boys hammered Barataria 4-0 in their opening match last week and will be aiming for maximum points yet another time today in the East zone. The beaten Barataria South will have a date with Trinity College East while Valencia Secondary will come up against Toco Secondary.
In the North Zone, Diego Martin North will be at home to Malick Secondary in one of three matches while south giants Princes Town Secondary will be aiming to continue from their 4-0 thrashing to Vessigny last week when they host Moruga Secondary from 3.45 pm. The P/Town boys got goals from Thafaun Figaro, Brent Williams, Keenan Cyrus and Rayon King Alleyne in taking their first step towards qualification to the Premiership Division, but faces a well rested Moruga team, which will be playing their first match of the season.
In Central, Carapichaima East, 4-0 winners over Gasparillo last week, will have a date with Presentation College (Chaguanas) while Miracle Ministries, who got their first three points after Tabaquite failed to show, will be in action for the first time against Couva East.
Meanwhile, St Francois Girls’ College will go after Diego Martin in a rescheduled match of the Girls’ Championship Division. The game will be played at St Francois Ground in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain from 3.45 pm. All the other boys matches will begin at 3.45 pm.
Today’s Matches
SOUTH ZONE
Vessigny v Siparia West in La Brea
Princes Town v Moruga Secondary in Princes Town
NORTH ZONE
Diego Martin North v Malick in Diego Martin
Tranquility Secondary v Maple Leaf in Tranquility
Blanchisseuse v Diego Martin Central in Blanchisseuse
EAST ZONE
Trinity College East v Barataria in Trincity
Five Rivers Secondary v Holy Cross College in Five Rivers
Valencia Secondary v Toco Secondary in Valencia
CENTRAL ZONE
Miracle Ministries v Couva East in Couva
Carapichaima East v Presentation College in Carapichaima
Gasparillo Secondary v Tabaquite Secondary in Gasparillo
