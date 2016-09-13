Ince moves on to 50m Freestyle after stumbling in 100m swim

National para athlete Shanntol Ince clocked the slowest time and did not advance any further in the women’s 100 metres freestyle S9 yesterday at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, yesterday. Ince touched the wall in a time of 1:12.41 to finish eighth in the second of three heats at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium.

It was her second event of the Games, having already competed in the 400m freestyle S9 on Friday. Her time of 5:31.06 placed her third in the first heat and 17th overall on the qualification standing, not good enough to move on as only the eight fastest times advanced to the final.

Ince will not have much time to recuperate as she will tackle her third race today, in the women’s 50m freestyle S9 at 10.33 am (T&T time). If she qualifies, she will proceed to the final later this evening at 6.48 pm.

Tomorrow, she gets a day off before hitting the water in her final event, the women’s 100m butterfly S9 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nyoshia Cain has been using the past days to prepare for her opening race, the women’s T44 200m. She will face the starter in the second of two heats, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 6.45 pm at the Olympic Stadium, hoping to quailfy for the final slated for the following day.

On September, she will line up in heat three of the 100m T44, looking to advance to the final which is set for later that night. Gold medallist Akeem Stewart will fancy his chances of getting his second medal in the men’s discus T44 event carded for Friday at 4.50 pm.

Stewart broke the javelin F43 world record twice on his way to copping gold on the second day of competition, to win T&T’s first medal of the Games.

His achievement placed T&T tied in 49th place on the medals table with Bahrain, Denmark, Georgia and Kuwait, who each has one gold medal. Leading the standings is the People's Republic of China with 41 medals which include 33 gold, 24 silver and 98 bronze. Second is Great Britain with 25 (14 gold, 19 silver, 58 bronze) and Ukraine is third with 19 (14 gold, 19 silver, 52 bronze).