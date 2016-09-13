Mohammed to lead Windies ‘A’

Red Force captain Jason Mohammed will lead the West Indies ‘A’ team on an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, as the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has decided to re-introduce A Team cricket as part of their development strategy.

The selection panel announced two “A” 14-man squads for the Four-Day and One-Day match series against Sri Lanka. The series will consist of three 4-day and three one-day matches to run from October 1 to November 1.

Mohammed who plays for Pwergen in the domestic competition, had a good run in the Nagico Super50 will take charge of the ODI outfit with his deputy being Grenadian Andre Fletcher.

Mohammed of Barrackpore is the only player from T&T on the One Day team.

However, opener Evin Lewis finds himself included on the Four-day squad which is led by Barbadian Shamarh Brooks. This team will arrive in Sri Lanka first and play three matches before the One Day squad takes over.