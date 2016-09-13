Netball umpire exam on Oct 30

T&T Netball Association Umpire Sub Committee will host a double weekend of seminars to prepare interested umpires for the October 30 exam.

The first of the four seminars begins on October 16 at the SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road in Port-of Spain from 9 am - 2.30 pm. It continues the next day (Oct 17) starting at 10 am - 3 pm.

The next two sessions will be on the preceding weekend from October 23-24 at the same venue and times, respectively. On October 30, participants will then sit the theoretical exam.

International netball umpire Anne-Marie Dickson will operate as the convenor of the seminars.

Deadline for registration is October 1.