After a long and unsuccessful night searching for his 14-year-old daughter, Rio Claro father Vishnu Persad was shot dead at his home yesterday. While investigators said they have no suspects as...
You are here
Netball umpire exam on Oct 30
Published:
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
T&T Netball Association Umpire Sub Committee will host a double weekend of seminars to prepare interested umpires for the October 30 exam.
The first of the four seminars begins on October 16 at the SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road in Port-of Spain from 9 am - 2.30 pm. It continues the next day (Oct 17) starting at 10 am - 3 pm.
The next two sessions will be on the preceding weekend from October 23-24 at the same venue and times, respectively. On October 30, participants will then sit the theoretical exam.
International netball umpire Anne-Marie Dickson will operate as the convenor of the seminars.
Deadline for registration is October 1.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online