Brathwaite wants quick settle as Windies arrive

DUBAI—West Indies arrived yesterday full of confidence ahead of their three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan, with captain Carlos Brathwaite urging his side to adapt quickly to conditions.

The Caribbean side open the tour with a warm-up game against a Emirates Cricket Board XI at the ICC Academy next Tuesday before facing Pakistan in the opening T20 International three days later at the Dubai International Stadium.

With temperatures expected to soar to nearly 39 degrees Celsius at the weekend, Brathwaite said it was important West Indies focused intensely on their preparation so they could execute when required.

“It wasn’t as hot earlier in the year but apparently we’re smack dab in the middle of their summer [now] so it can get very, very hot,” Brathwaite said, referencing the Windies T20 World Cup training camp staged here earlier in the year.

“It is for the players to prepare well, manage themselves well off the field – rehydration wise, getting enough rest.

“Each and every one of us are professionals and we know what our bodies need to be at optimal [strength] to perform so it’s just about us doing the things we need to do off the field – planning well, preparing well, practicing well and then evidently performing when the games come.”

West Indies start the series as favourites, especially after crowning themselves World champions six months ago in India.

In their only games since then, they beat powerhouses India, 1-0, in a two-match series in Fort Lauderdale, United States last month, and Brathwaite said it was key the side built on that success.

“I think this is another important series. We just defeated India and it would be a fantastic boost for the Caribbean people for us to come to Dubai, which has been Pakistan’s home for the last few years, come into their backyard and get a series victory against them as well,” the all-rounder noted.

“It would say a lot about us as a team – going overseas and contesting a three-game series and coming out on top.”

West Indies underwent a light gym and pool session on Thursday and will have their first full training session at the ICC Academy on Friday.

Their tour of was throw into upheaval just before their departure from the Caribbean on Tuesday when head coach Phil Simmons sacked by the West Indies Cricket Board. CMC