Laronde-West kicks out world bronze

Former Miss World Giselle Laronde-West won a bronze medal in the kata division at the 12th Shotokan Karate International Federation (SKIF) world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August.

Forty-six countries participated, with approximately 900 competitors in 63 categories. Laronde-West competed against seven others contenders where she placed third after two Italians.

Her son, Kristof West accompanied her to compete in his 16-17 age group division. He did not make it past the preliminaries in kata but won his first kumite fight against Belgium to enter the semifinals where he was defeated by South Africa.

This is the second world championship he has competed in, the last one being the 11th in Australia. Laronde-West also gained a bronze medal there and also performed at the tenth championship in Greece.

Both athletes belong to SKIF Trinidad and Tobago (SKIFTT), headed by seventh Dan Neville Mason. SKIFTT is one of almost 200 other organisations around the world under SKIF. At the championships, the karatekas expressed excitement that karate will be allowed into the 2020 Olympics.