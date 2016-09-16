Latapy bloods T&T’s next generation of stars

This country’s National Under 17 Men’s Team will be taking the competitive international stage with the intentions of launching long, successful careers on the football pitch when they enter the field for tonight’s opening fixture against Haiti in the Caribbean Football Union Under 17s Final Round.

For the majority of the squad with the exception of W Connection midfielder Isaiah Hudson and captain John-Paul Rochford, the occasion will be their first at the international level. It is a similar stage that launched the careers of players like Kevin Molino, Sheldon Bateau, Dwight Yorke, Russell Latapy and many others.

Latapy hopes this is the beginning of a new chapter in their careers.

“This certainly is a big point in their careers. I remember when I was coming up into the system, of course back then we were playing at the under 12 level, but when we entered competition for the Under 17s and the Under 20s, it was a very exciting period for us as players.

“These are the future players that will represent us going forward on future national teams and from what I have seen, there is a lot of talent around that needs to be nurtured and this is what we are doing at the moment,” Latapy said.

T&T meets Haiti at 7:30pm and Bermuda takes on Jamaica from 5pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium. Tickets can be purchase at the venue, priced at $30 (adults), $15 (children) and kids under 5 are free.

Bateau: Real campaign starts in November

Disappointed with having to miss out on the last qualifying match against the United States, defender Sheldon Bateau sat in the VIP box at the EverBank Field moments after wishing his teammates the best on ground level before the kick off in Jacksonville on Tuesday. And he described how tough it was to be in that situation.

“It was something as a player you never want to experience but it all happens in the game and God knows best.

“I was able to wish the guys well but of course you want to be in the uniform and you want to be walking out with the rest of the team,” Bateau said.

“The result was not the best but I really do not think they (USA) were four goals better than us on the night.

If you look at the second half and see if one of our chances had gone in and if they didn’t get a fortunate first goal, the game may have gone different but this is how football goes.

“Now there is a lot to look forward to and lot to strive for. We have a fantastic opportunity to go to the World Cup.

“The first two games will be very important, obviously starting at home against Costa Rica and looking to grab all three points and then going away to Honduras and trying to get something positive.

I think all the players will be focusing their energies on being in the best form of their lives and being mentally ready for what is ahead of us,” Bateau said. T&T will have ten home and away matches which starts in November and ends in October 2017 on the road to Russia with the closing game being at home to the United States on October 10th.

John humbled by Keane’s comments

T&T’s all-time leading goalscorer Stern John says he was humbled by the special mention made about him by Roy Keane in the former Manchester United’s autobiography. Keane’s comments were published in the British press last week as he spoke about John’s impact at Sunderland and explained how he had to let the player go for the incoming Kenwyne Jones.

“It was something I didn’t expect to be honest. Keane was always a tough number and we know there was a certain way he got on with players. But to hear him say something like this now feels good. I know when the time was coming for me to exit the club it was disappointing but I was able to still push on with my career at the time and that is what mattered most.

“My days in English football will always hold a special place in my career,” said John.

In the book, Keane described John as one of his best signings. “I knew he’d be a man, and he was one of the best men I’ve come across. I knew he could deal with coming up to Sunderland. I knew he wouldn’t be coming into my office with, ‘Can I have a day off next week ‘cos my wife needs a scan?’ I knew I wouldn’t have to baby-sit him.

“A year or so later I was after Kenwyne Jones, and I told Stern, ‘I don’t want to sell you, but I’m trying to get Kenwyne Jones in and Southampton want you as part of the deal.”

“He said, ‘Okay, I’ll go for it. He stood up and shook my hand. Thanks for everything. And I went, ‘That’s why I signed you. A man. He was brilliant.”

•EDITOR’S NOTE: Shaun Fuentes is the director of communications for the TTFA - shaunfuentes@yahoo.com