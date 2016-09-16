David John-Williams, the T&T Football Association (TTFA) president has moved fast to allay fears that national football coach, Canadian Stephen Hart will be replaced by Stuart Charles Fevrier...
Rochford’s crew ready to conquer
Captain of the National Under-17 football team John-Paul Rochford has set his sights on conquering the Jamaicans when his side does battle in the final round of the CFU Under 17 World Cup qualifiers. The team will take on Haiti in their first match at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva tonight at 7.30 before squaring off with Bermuda on Sunday and then Jamaica on Tuesday next week.
Rochford, a member of the squad for over two years with four tours under his belt, feels that the side’s biggest challenge will come from the Jamaicans.
“From my experience, they will be toughest team to play against. Because of their ego, they think they’re the best in the Caribbean and they’re coming to win and beat T&T on their home turf. They want to have those bragging rights,” he said. “Some people might say that we’re a very small team in terms of size; that we might not be able to contest with the bigger sized teams, but with the work and preparations we have put in, the football that we play, we can and will win our games.”
The QRC midfielder said the team had adapted well to the new head coach Russell Latapy, who joined the squad last month.
“The players realize that he was once in our position and it encourages us to train and work hard to be like him,” he said. “He believes in putting the ball on the ground and passing. He believes in playing football to win games. If you don't score goals, you can't win games.”
Rochford added that the change in coaches had not deterred the squad from its goals.
“Everyone has accepted the fact that there’s been a lot of trials and tribulations along the way. We’re still training to the best of our ability to come out successful in the end.”
MEET YOUR NATIONAL UNDER-17 SOCA WARRIORS
Tyrique Andrews
Age 16
W. Connection
Naparima College
Defender
John-Paul Rochford
Age 16
North East Stars
Queens Royal College
Midfielder
Jaydon Prowell
Age 16
Central FC
St Anthony's College
Striker
Elijah Shade
Age 15
Jabloteh
St. Anthony's College
Goalkeeper
Isaiah Hudson
Age 16
W. Connection
Naparima College
Midfielder
Jodel Brown
Age 16
Jabloteh
St. Anthony's College
Midfielder
Nion Lammy
Age 16
Point Fortin Civic
Presentation College Sfdo
Striker
Jonathan Godette
Age 16
DC United
Maryland
Striker
Che Benny
Age 16
Rangers
St. Anthony's College
Midfielder
Tyrese Bailey
Age 15
Jabloteh
St. Anthony's College
Striker
Brandon Semper
Age 16
Jabloteh
San Juan North Secondary
Defender
Kerdell Sween
Age 16
Jabloteh
San Juan North Secondary
Defender
Jessie Williams
Age 15
Rangers
East Mucurapo Secondary
Defender
Keon Boney
Age 16
North East Stars
North Eastern College
Midfielder
Mark Ramdeen
Age 16
W. Connection
Naparima College
Midfielder
Luke Singh
Age 16
Vaughn Azzuri
St Edmund Campion
Midfielder
Omar Da Naia
Age 16
Vaughn Azzuri
Bill Brothers Secondary
Midfielder
Nikel Orr
Age 15
Jabloteh
Trinity East College
Midfielder
Keshon Hackshaw
Age 16
North East Stars
Trinity East College
Striker
Jerren Jackie
Age 15
Point Fortin Civic
Presentation College Sfdo
Defender
Emmanuel John
Age 16
Jabloteh
Trinity East College
Goalkeeper
Andre Raymond
Age 15
W. Connection
Naparima College
Midfielder
