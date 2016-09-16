Rochford’s crew ready to conquer

Captain of the National Under-17 football team John-Paul Rochford has set his sights on conquering the Jamaicans when his side does battle in the final round of the CFU Under 17 World Cup qualifiers. The team will take on Haiti in their first match at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva tonight at 7.30 before squaring off with Bermuda on Sunday and then Jamaica on Tuesday next week.

Rochford, a member of the squad for over two years with four tours under his belt, feels that the side’s biggest challenge will come from the Jamaicans.

“From my experience, they will be toughest team to play against. Because of their ego, they think they’re the best in the Caribbean and they’re coming to win and beat T&T on their home turf. They want to have those bragging rights,” he said. “Some people might say that we’re a very small team in terms of size; that we might not be able to contest with the bigger sized teams, but with the work and preparations we have put in, the football that we play, we can and will win our games.”

The QRC midfielder said the team had adapted well to the new head coach Russell Latapy, who joined the squad last month.

“The players realize that he was once in our position and it encourages us to train and work hard to be like him,” he said. “He believes in putting the ball on the ground and passing. He believes in playing football to win games. If you don't score goals, you can't win games.”

Rochford added that the change in coaches had not deterred the squad from its goals.

“Everyone has accepted the fact that there’s been a lot of trials and tribulations along the way. We’re still training to the best of our ability to come out successful in the end.”

MEET YOUR NATIONAL UNDER-17 SOCA WARRIORS

Tyrique Andrews

Age 16

W. Connection

Naparima College

Defender

John-Paul Rochford

Age 16

North East Stars

Queens Royal College

Midfielder

Jaydon Prowell

Age 16

Central FC

St Anthony's College

Striker

Elijah Shade

Age 15

Jabloteh

St. Anthony's College

Goalkeeper

Isaiah Hudson

Age 16

W. Connection

Naparima College

Midfielder

Jodel Brown

Age 16

Jabloteh

St. Anthony's College

Midfielder

Nion Lammy

Age 16

Point Fortin Civic

Presentation College Sfdo

Striker

Jonathan Godette

Age 16

DC United

Maryland

Striker

Che Benny

Age 16

Rangers

St. Anthony's College

Midfielder

Tyrese Bailey

Age 15

Jabloteh

St. Anthony's College

Striker

Brandon Semper

Age 16

Jabloteh

San Juan North Secondary

Defender

Kerdell Sween

Age 16

Jabloteh

San Juan North Secondary

Defender

Jessie Williams

Age 15

Rangers

East Mucurapo Secondary

Defender

Keon Boney

Age 16

North East Stars

North Eastern College

Midfielder

Mark Ramdeen

Age 16

W. Connection

Naparima College

Midfielder

Luke Singh

Age 16

Vaughn Azzuri

St Edmund Campion

Midfielder

Omar Da Naia

Age 16

Vaughn Azzuri

Bill Brothers Secondary

Midfielder

Nikel Orr

Age 15

Jabloteh

Trinity East College

Midfielder

Keshon Hackshaw

Age 16

North East Stars

Trinity East College

Striker

Jerren Jackie

Age 15

Point Fortin Civic

Presentation College Sfdo

Defender

Emmanuel John

Age 16

Jabloteh

Trinity East College

Goalkeeper

Andre Raymond

Age 15

W. Connection

Naparima College

Midfielder