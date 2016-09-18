Cain grabs bronze

T&T sprinter Nyoshia Cain made amends for her disappointments in the Women’s 200 metres T44 event when she finished third in the 100 metres final at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last night.

Running from lane nine in the final, the 21-year-old Cain, who was disqualified in the 200m event after a third-place finish in her heat for a lane violation, clocked 13.10 seconds. The race was won by Marlene Van Gansewinkel of the Netherlands in 13.02 second with Germany’s Irmgard Bensusan second in 13.4 seconds.

Earlier in the day, the 21-year-old Cain, competing in heat two, was second across the line from lane six in a season best of 13.32 seconds just behind winner Marlou Van Rhijn of Holland who clocked 13.31 while Great Britain’s Laura Sugar was third and qualified to the final as one of the fastest losers in 13.59.