Achieving value for sporting facilities

According to the National Sport Policy (2002), “Regular involvement in sport and physical activity are fundamental to good health and wellness at all stages of life.” (p 4).

In recent years there has been the construction of football and athletics stadia, multi-sport indoor facilities, upgrades of recreational grounds, the renovation of pavilions, the installation of floodlights, the provision of recreational items such as swings, slides etc and the creation of paved walking and jogging pathways.

It is also common to see many of the sporting and recreational facilities free of people and those who make use are the ‘regular users.’ The challenge is getting the public to use the facilities frequently and in great numbers.

How can this be achieved? There may not be a single answer as communities differ in leisure and sporting activities. For instance, urban/rural differences.

Therefore, different creative approaches may have to be used although maintaining the same objectives.

It may require looking at models elsewhere to adapt foreign knowledge into the local context.

Sport New Zealand has established a national Sporting Facilities Framework to get the best value from its sporting facilities.

In England, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport have partnered with Sport England identifying five (5) areas toward creating a sporting habit for life as part of its youth sport strategy.

These include: competitive sport in schools; improving links between schools and community sports clubs; working with the sport’s governing bodies focusing on youth; investing in facilities and working with communities and the voluntary sector.

Lessons can be learnt from the approaches undertaken in England and New Zealand.

Firstly, there must be a strategic plan with an efficiently functioning management system. Such a system would include all the major stakeholders’ such as the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, SPORTT, THA, Education and Health Ministry’s; National Sporting Associations, UWI/UTT, private sector and community representatives.

Secondly, it is important to listen to the voice of the people as it empowers them in making decisions that will benefit them.

During the NAR regime (1986-91) many basketball courts were laid in several communities that did not have sporting culture for basketball used the facilities for other purposes such as windball cricket.

Thirdly, the information would allow for effective planning and implementation.

For instance, differentiating between new and existing users of sporting facilities based on age, gender, religion and other important socio-economic demographics will be critical toward is important developing new strategies to keep people actively involved.

As such fun and enjoyment has to be an integral part of the marketing strategy of the various measures.

Fourthly, baseline data must be established and monitored to measure various trends such as dropout rates. Furthermore, the data collected will help in assessing desired outcomes as well as determining the steps to be taken to improve all programmes.

Every effort should be made to ensure that the sporting facilities that are available are put to effective use to justify the economic and social expenditure especially in the face of looming economic challenges.

A strategic approach offers better possibilities of measured success than the hope that people will naturally use the sporting facilities if they are made available.