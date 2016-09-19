Crown The King to go after Academy Award again

The showdown between potential Trinidad Derby Stakes favourites Academy Award and Crown The King will have punters coming out to the centralised facility—Santa Rosa Park on Saturday for the Republic Day racing festivities.

The last time the pair met on Independence Day, on the Southern Sales and Service Company raceway in the 1,750 metres—Mazda Zoom Zoom Handicap, Crown The King scored impressively with Academy Award trailing, beaten some 20 lengths. Academy Award, which was coming off an injury, had not raced for a lengthy period of time. Academy Award raced with 57 kilos, that day handing out five kilos to Crown The King who could not have been more impressive in victory.

However, when the pair met on their racing debut on January 23 over 1,300 metres, the Merlin Samlalsingh-owned Academy Award triumphed by 3 1/2 lengths in a quick 1:19.1 over Crown The King.

Academy Award, which tasted defeat for the first time last time out, won the first leg of local racing’s Triple Crown, the 1,800-metre Easter Guineas when getting up close home to beat stable-mate The Gatsby.

Yesterday morning, Academy Award brought the stands down with an imperious gallop over 1,200 metres under veteran jockey Haniff Emamalie. The duo raced over the distance in the fantastic time of 1:12.03.

The turfites who were on hand when the Merlin Samlalsingh-owned colt lit up Santa Rosa Park, could not believe what they saw. No time in the history of the Trinidad Derby in this country, in my lifetime, has any horse posted such a time in preparation for this event. To make matters worse, this horse has already posted a time of 1:10 for a 1,200-metre run.

Emamalie thought that the colt went well and must have an excellent chance of giving owner Samlalsingh their fourth Derby success and ensuring that he wins all the Triple Crown events for 2016.

Not to be outdone on the day, Crown The King came out and raced over 1,200 metres in 1:15.00 with his rider doing precious little in the final 100 metres. Trainer John Leotaud was very pleased with his run and stated, “I am very happy with him. He is ready and that was a good gallop. He is race-fit and does not need to break the clock.”

Leotaud also has the responsibility for the powerful John O’Brien stable watched as Howsweetitis galloped over 800 metres in company with King Arthur . The duo recorded the time of 50.04 for the trip with the derby entrant looking a bit lazy early on.

Magical Victory which is highly regarded was very good in his gallop over 1,000 metres when recording the time of 1:00.00 flat for the spin.

Samlalsingh, whose horses dominated racing as two and three-year-olds must be happy with his colt’s performance. His pay of The Gatsby and Academy Award stood heads and shoulder above their contemporaries until the emergence of the John O’Brien trained Crown The King which has won his last two races in the style of a champion and announced himself as a Derby candidate. The Mohali Stables-owned horse will ensure we have a battle galore on Saturday, when the Run For The Roses will be contested.