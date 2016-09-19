You are here

Stewart, Cain and Ince return as Paralympic heroes

Published: 
Monday, September 19, 2016
CONGRATULATIONS NYOSHIA: T&T Paralympian athlete Nyoshia Cain secured the bronze medal in the women’s 100m T44 final at the Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil, on Saturday night.

T&T’s three-member athletic delegation Akeem Stewart, Nyoshia Cain and Shanntol Ince finished tied with Finland for 56th on the medal table out of 163 countries as the Rio Paralympic Games came to a close yesterday. Its three-medal haul included one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Field athlete 24-year-old Akeem Stewart emerged as a new national hero when he set a world record (57.32m) to win the Men’s Javelin (F42/43/44) and later bagged a silver in the Discus (F43/44), tossing 61.72m.

The country’s third medal came from sprinter Nyoshia Cain, who took bronze in the Women’s 100m (t43/44) in a personal best of 13.10. Cain was disqualified from the 200m during the heat stage.

T&T’s third athlete, swimmer Shanntol Ince competed in four events without advancing past the opening round. Ince placed seventh in her Women’s 100m Butterfly heat in 1:20.12, third in her Women’s 400m Freestyle (S9) heat in 5:31.06, seventh in her Women’s 100m Freestyle (S9) heat in 1:12.41 and seventh in her Women’s 50m Freestyle (S9) heat in 33.38.

Prior to the 2016 Games, the country’s only previous Paralympic medals had been Rachael Marshall’s two golds and one bronze at the 1984 Games in New York, USA.

China topped the medal tally with 239 (107g-81s-51s) followed by Great Britain’s 147 (64-39-44) and Ukraine’s 117 (41-37-39). Over 4,300 athletes participated in the game which ran for 12 consecutive days in Rio, Brazil. The T&T contingent will return home at 11.30 tomorrow night.

FINAL Medal Standings

Place    Country    Gold    Silver    Medal    Total                           

1    CHINA    107    81    51    239

2    GREAT BRITAIN    64    39    44    147

3    UKRAINE    41    37    39    117

4    UNITED STATES    40    44    31    115

5    AUSTRALIA    22    30    29    81

6    GERMANY    18    25    14    57

7    NETHERLANDS    17    19    26    62

8    BRAZIL    14    29    29    72

9    ITALY    10    14    15    39

10    POLAND    9    18    12    39

56    T&T    1    1    1    3

