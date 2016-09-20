Aguilleira named top women’s player

National women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira was the recipient of the Delores Thomas Trophy after being adjudged “Player of the Year” in local women’s cricket on Saturday night. This was at the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) 60th annual prize giving function at the NESC Centre in Couva.

The wicketkeeper/batsman led the T&T women to victory in the regional 50-Over and Twenty20 (T20) competitions and was a key member of the regional team which won their first International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 Championship in India earlier this year.

Aguilleira scored 341 runs and had nine dismissals and was among three Preysal Phoenix players in the “Five Players of the Year.” The others were Britney Cooper and Reneice Boyce, with Lee Ann Kirby and Kamara Ragoobar, both of Moosai Ladies completing the star-studded line-up.

Cooper, who was also in the regional T20 team which won the World Championship scored 498 runs, while Boyce hit 386 runs and led the T&T Under-19 team to victory in the West Indies tournament.

Allrounder Kirby made 337 runs and took 35 wickets this season while Ragoobar showed great promise in scoring 139 runs and claiming 42 wickets.

Sharing the spotlight with Aguilleira was Anisa Mohammed, awarded the “International/Regional Player of the Year” honours for being the first cricketer, man or woman, to take 100 wickets in international T20 cricket.

The Sangre Grande lass was also a member of the winning regional T20 team which captured the ICC World Championship, and took 62 runs and 24 wickets for the season, regionally and internationally.

There were also awards handed out to the “Most Disciplined Player” Mikaela Jodhan of Hibiscus Ladies, and “Most Promising Player” Reanna Farrow of Preysal Achievers.

Honours were shared in the team competitions with Preysal Phoenix winning the Knock-Out, and T20 Premiership; while Players Sports Club took home the T20 Championship and Championship League honours.

Preysal Achievers were not left out of the honour roll coming out on top in the Championship Six-A-Side, while Moosai Ladies won the Premiership version; and Hibiscus Ladies emerged the best in the Premiership League competition.

Moosai Ladies were also handed the June Walters award for outstanding club administration while Trinidad Guardian reporter Rachael King got the media appreciation.

2016 Honours

Six-a-Side: 1 Preysal Achievers; 2 Moosai Sports

Knock-Out: Preysal Phoenix

T20 Championship: Players Sports Club

T20 Premiership: Preysal Phoenix

Championship League: Players Sports Club

Premiership League: Hibiscus Ladies

Most Disciplined Player: Mikaela Jodhan (Hibiscus Ladies)

Most Promising Player: Reanna Farrow (Preysal Achievers)

Most Improved Player: Kamara Ragoobar (Moosai Ladies)

Media Appreciation Award: Rachael King (Guardian Media)

June Walters Award (For Club Administration): Moosai Ladies

Five Players of the Year: Britney Cooper, Lee Ann Kirby, Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Kamara Ragoobar

Delores Thomas Trophy for Player of the Year: Merissa Aguilleira

International Regional Player: Anisa Mohammed