In-form Katrine ready to win

Katrine looks a solid each-way bet for a nine-runner nursery over five furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; three reasons.

William Knight’s charge is best-in on the time-handicap, dropped back to the minimum trip, over which she won on debut when trained by Mark Johnston and, significantly, mount of Pat Cosgrave.

What a revelation Cosgrave has been these last two years, on the back of an incident which looked likely to completely derail his career, through no fault of his own. As it wasn’t an integrity issue we wont discuss the nightmare scenario.

Since teaming up with William Haggas, who firmly believes that success is largely due to surrounding yourself with the best people, Pat has rivaled any jockey for consistency and his strength is feedback.

Katrine was raced twice over six furlongs by Knight with a hood but Cosgrave has obviously advised a change of course. No equipment will be fitted on this occasion and off what promises to be a frenetic pace throughout he’ll be hoping to maximise her speed with a late burst.

Running in tandem will be another eight-race programme on good ground at Beverley, where Richard Fahey has declared once-raced duo, Areen Heart and Buccaneer’s Cove for a five-runner 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over an extended seven furlongs.

Areen Heart, ridden by David Nolan, was also hooded seventeen days ago, when two lengths runner-up to Rock N Rolla over a similar distance, in a fast-run race at Thirsk. This time Graham Lee is booked!

Lee now seems fully recovered from a desperate virus which laid him low for several weeks during the mid-summer period and back to his superb best.

On the TH Areen Heart is a shoo in and worth our nap selection despite presence of much-vaunted, Mark Johnston-trained Makkaar, owned by Hamdan Al Maktoum!

Should be most intriguing but aren’t all juvenile events?

SELECTIONS

Beverley -

10.10 Areen Heart (nap)

Lingfield -

11.35 Katrine;

Lingfield -

1.10 Cape Peninsular