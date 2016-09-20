Handball team getting ready for IHF Trophy Cup

T&T’s Men’s Under-20 Indoor Handball team took on the senior team in a friendly match against the senior national team, which ended 36-23 in the latter’s favour on Saturday night at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando.

The Under 20 squad is coached by Mancini Mahadeo, Steven Rajnath, and Kenwin Goden in preparation for T&T first appearance in the IHF Trophy Cup in Guadeloupe from October 17-23. The will be compete against seven Caribbean and three French speaking countries for the Caribbean title.