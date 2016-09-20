You are here

Handball team getting ready for IHF Trophy Cup

Tuesday, September 20, 2016
T&T PLAYERS: From left bottom row: Joshua Greene, Jonathan Chang, Atiba Pontiflet, Jair La Borde, Khaalis De Las, Christopher Arjoon and Daniel Gladstone. Top row: Joshua King, Tyler Bennett, Chad O'Connor, Isiah Prescott, Brian Cabera, Chad Philip, Antonio Ramcharan, Isaiah Taitt, Daniel Ferguson, Adrian Thomas, Youth Coach Mancini Mahadeo and Christoff Philip.

T&T’s Men’s Under-20 Indoor Handball team took on the senior team in a friendly match against the senior national team, which ended 36-23 in the latter’s favour on Saturday night at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando. 

The Under 20 squad is  coached by Mancini Mahadeo, Steven Rajnath, and Kenwin Goden in preparation for T&T first appearance in the IHF Trophy Cup in Guadeloupe from October 17-23. The will be compete against seven Caribbean and three French speaking countries for the Caribbean title.

