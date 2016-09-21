Enjoy a dip in the Sea

Sea Shack attempts to recoup recent losses when tackling seven furlongs for the first time at Goodwood this afternoon; on a surface described as ‘good’ William Knight’s charge represents a gilt-edged betting opportunity under leading jockey, Jim Crowley.

Several weeks back we mentioned that Crowley and current champion jockey, Silvestre de Souza, would be engaged in a fierce battle for supremacy; hopefully you took our advice to back all their mounts, they are now well clear and determined for the ‘run-in’ which end October 15th.

Realistically this still amounts to ‘printing money’ for punters; both agents are pulling out all the stops for their men and, realistically, doing all the work for you punters. Better than ‘slaving’ through form books, computing, assessing, contacting various people, etc, just back Jim and Silvestre because you know they are trying.

That’s a major factor, knowing you are backing 100% triers!

It’s a ‘ding dong’ struggle, for what it’s worth de Souza is my preference but Crowley has ‘grown’ in stature and confidence; he believes everything he rides will win and you can bet the progressive Sea Shack will be ‘on the premises’ against eight rivals in the £25000 Conditions Stakes.

Thrice-raced Sea Shack was odds-on when beaten three-quarters of a length by Graphite Storm at Windsor last month, just failing to withstand a late challenge after looking certain to prevail.

It will be interesting to see how Crowley rides this Equiano colt, hopefully he’ll use the speed and trust judgement of Knight, who must be convinced stamina wont be an issue, given the maiden opportunities around over six furlongs.

Later the obligatory ‘Wednesday-nighter’ on Kempton polytrack is the next stop for Crowley, booked for another time-handicap ‘best-in’ chance, First Up, in the ten-runner first division of a Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs.

What beats First Up will win!

Michael Bell journeys Ray’s The Money to ‘good to firm’ Redcar for division two of the Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs; strongly-fancied.

All selections today were ‘beaten-favourites’ last time out!

Stick with the daily patent!