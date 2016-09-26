Stickwomen off to World League qualifiers

This country’s senior women’s hockey team left here yesterday for Salamanca, Mexico, where they will compete in the FIH World League Round One qualifiers from Thursday to Sunday.

T&T will take on hosts Mexico and Guatemala with only the tournament winner earning a place in round two of the World League.

T&T’s last run in the FIH World League was in the 2014-2015 season which saw them winning Round One, held in Kingston, Jamaica, before moving on to a sixth placed finish in round two, held in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The squad, led by Malvern’s Teresa Lezama, will have a good chance of moving on from round one with experienced goalkeeper Petal Derry and defender Sekayi Liburd of Harvard Checkers joining Lezama to solidify the backline. Felicia King (Paragon) and Chelsea Dey (Notre Dame) are just two of six talented youth players that competed in the Junior Women’s Pan American Championships held in T&T earlier this year that have earned selection to the final squad.

Squad: Petal Derry (GK) (vice capt.), Chelsea Dey, Teresa Lezama (capt), Kayla Marie Escayg (GK), Yesenia Luces, Mindy Charles, Amanda George, Abigail Williams, Giann Anya Marie Sealey, Zene Henry, Sekayi Liburd, Fiona O’Brien, Gabrielle Thompson, Saarah Olton, Lisa Benjamin, Lisa Smith, Felicia King, Kherdine Gonsalves.

Technical staff : Garth Baptiste (manager), Brian Garcia (coach), Cindy Martin-Faustin (assistant manager), Glenn Francis (assistant coach), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist).