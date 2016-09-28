Jones looking forward to coach Martino

National football captain Kenwyne Jones is excited to work with newly-named Atlanta United coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

After a prestigious career as coach of Argentina, Paraguay and world-class La Liga’s FC Barcelona, 53-year old Martino will lead Atlanta United FC into the Major League Soccer 2017 season as their head coach.

Jones, who recently signed to the MLS club, said he is looking forward to working with Martino. “I’m really happy that Martino has made the decision to join us at Atlanta United—he’s played at all levels of football, he’s led Argentina to the top spot in the FIFA World Ranking, and he’s been at the coaching helm for one of the biggest clubs in the world, FC Barcelona. He is a leader in every sense of the word, and I respect him a lot.”

Jones is currently in Vancouver preparing for an away game against the Whitecaps with his loan club, Central FC.

The 31 year-old T&T captain sees this naming of the inaugural head coach as a continued commitment from Atlanta United management to bring together a quality team and a quality experience in the MLS. “Definitely, it’s a good look because it shows that the club is out to make a big impact. I’m excited to join camp next year, management is making historic moves, and the Atlanta United fans should be looking forward to great times for the season.”

Along with skipper Jones, Atlanta United has already signed Argentine forward Hector “Tito” Villaba as well as homegrown player, Andrew Carleton.

Martino will be introduced by Atlanta United to the media today at a news conference in downtown Atlanta.

Jones will fly to Georgia to join his new club at a camp from January 1.