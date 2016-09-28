Naps and Pres clash in South derby

The rivalry between Naparima and Presentation College in the South Zone of Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League’s Premiership Division will continue from 3.40 pm at Lewis Street, San Fernando, the home of champs Naparima.

Naps coach Angus Eve said yesterday he expects a competitive match as his team has gotten the better of the exchanges in recent times, but has observed the good work his opposite number in former national youth coach Shawn Cooper has been doing with ‘Pres’. This good work has seen ‘Pres’ assume the leadership position in the division with 15 points from six matches to date, but Naps who are in third position by virtue of an inferior goal difference, have a game in hand, as they stand on 13 points from five game, behind second place Shiva Boys.

Eve’s men have been the target of his opponents, as he said everyone wants to beat them, despite the reality of them losing nine players from last year’s winning team.

According to Eve: “The fact that we are defending puts added pressure on us but I have been doing a lot of enjoyable sessions in a bid to take some of that pressure off them. Having lost so many players last year, this is an entirely new team and they are actually trying make a name for themselves.”

Shiva Boys will clash with fifth place Fyzabad Secondary in Fyzabad, while third from bottom Queen’s Royal College have their work cut out as they host fourth-from bottom, Fatima College in a match that they need maximum points from.

The Royalians are winless to date, languishing at 13th on the 15-team standings with just two points from as many drawn matches in five. QRC has lost three matches this season already, including a heart-wrenching defeat by arch rivals St Mary’s College last week that has almost confirmed their position so far.

Middle of the table CIC, on the other hand will travel to St Augustine for their match while St Anthony’s College, the Westmooring Tigers, will be at home to Trinity College.

The Tigers who ecked out a slim 1-0 win over East Mucurapo on Monday will be hoping to continue their winning ways as their opponents East Mucurapo host Pleasantville Secondary on Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo.

All matches begin at 3.40 pm.

Current SSFL Premier division standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Pres (San F'do) 6 5 0 1 9 5 15

Naparima 5 4 1 0 10 4 13

St Anthony's 5 4 1 0 11 5 13

Shiva Boys 6 4 1 1 12 6 13

Fyzabad Sec 6 2 2 2 11 10 8

P’ville 5 2 2 1 7 6 8

Signal Hill 6 2 2 2 6 5 8

St Mary's 6 2 2 2 6 9 8

San Juan North 6 2 1 3 8 10 7

Trinity Moka 6 2 1 3 3 6 7

St Augustine 6 1 3 2 6 8 6

Fatima 5 1 1 3 7 9 4

QRC 5 0 2 3 1 4 2

St Benedict's 6 0 2 4 3 8 2

East Mucurapo 5 0 1 4 4 9 1

Top Scorers

6—Isaiah Lee

4—Ken Bhola, Rahim Gordon

3—Akil Frank, Alleric Williams, Haile Beckles, Kareem Riley, Renaldo Boyce, Tyrel Baptiste, Zion Mc Leod, Kathon St Hillaire

2—Stephon Marcano, Jerome Cyrus, Tyrell Emmanuel, Jordan Riley, N'Kosi Salandy, Tyrese Spicer, Justin Araujo-Wilson, Ronaldo Edwards, Junior Assoon, Yohannes Richardson, Jevaughn Humphreys, Nathaniel Dyer, Natinni Jones, Shaquille Louison, Jezneel Duntin, Trey La Motte

1—Isaiah Mc Lean, Saleem Henry, Tigana O'Brien, Mattheus Granger, Denzil Marcano, Shobal Celestin, Derron John, Isaiah Alexander, Daniel Cowen, Ackeem Benjamin, Dillon Yearwood, Akinola Gregory, Renaldo Francois, Jarod Gordon, Anthony Samuel, Tyrell Cameron, Jahreed Murray, Liam De Verteuil, Andrew Abraham, Jacey Parris, N'Kosi Chance, Omarley James, Jabari Hodge, Jude Phillip, Mark Ramdeen, Anfernee Stokes, Zion Holder, Kori Cupid, Nathaniel Williams (own goal), Kerdell Sween (own goal), Josiah St Baird, Micah Lansiquot, Judah Garcia, Nicholas Moyou

Today’s matches

•San Juan VS St Benedict’s College at San Juan

•St Anthony’s College VS Trinity College, Moka at St Anthony’s

•QRC VS Fatima College at QRC

•Fyzabad Secondary VS Shiva Boys at Fyzabad

•East Mucurapo VS Pleasantville at Pleasantville Grd

•Naparima College VS Presentation (San Fernando) at Lewis Street, San Fernando

•St Augustine VS St Mary’s College at St Augustine