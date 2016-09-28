No Academy Award for Arima Race Club

Republic Day is usually the biggest day on the racing calendar.

Unfortunately, the day proved to be a major disappointment not only for the race club but for the hundreds of horsemen who looked forward to it. The challenges associated with the day began even before the races began.

Over the last few racedays, punters have been left disappointed as a result of not being able to acquire their racing programmes to be able to adequately punt on the day’s proceedings. Punters indicated that although fans arrive prior to the start of racing, all of the official programmes were sold out with only a subset of the program subsequently being made available to turfites at a slightly discounted price.

Given the fact that the programme is printed in house by the Club, there is really no excuse for them being unavailable. Sadly, the situation was not improved for Derby Day. Ironically, the low turnout only makes it more confusing as to how the programmes could have sold out so early.

If this lack of information was not sufficient, the lack of a sponsor resulted in the Club not employing the services of the two experienced racing commentators of which one, Dave Lamy is a true legend, who, over the years, has been providing previews on the day’s events.

For Derby Day it would have assisted punters if this additional insight could have been provided. The cost was surely insignificant. If this exclusion was not sufficient, the Club seemingly made the decision to employ the services of only one race caller.

With respect to the races itself, the feature event —the Trinidad Derby—was won in impressive fashion by Academy Award, registering the second win for his dam, Sea Treaty, who also won the event in 2014 with Momentum. The latter unfortunately has not won another race in Trinidad since that fateful day.

While Academy Award was a clear and decisive winner, the race was marred by some dodgy stewardship and a brain freeze by the rider of the favourite, Crown the King. First of all, the rider seemed oblivious to the fact that the race was being run over 2000 metres. After breaking a bit awkwardly, his rider rushed him into the lead and then set searing fractions for horses of that quality. It was therefore no surprise when he began to shorten strides with 600 metres to go, eventually barely holding on for fifth position.

The final insult came during the stretch run. It was very clear from the stands that King Arthur ridden by Barbadian jockey Jalon Samuel had violently adjusted his course to find some racing room and in the process had slammed into War Brigade (7th) triggering a chain reaction by slamming into Saragon (6th) and Peace N Glory (3rd).

All four horses were closing having been held up off the early pace. An objection to the second place finisher was inevitable. The decision of the stewards to leave the placings unchanged will perhaps sadly only provide encouragement for other riders to show similar disdain for the safety of their fellow riders and their horses in races to come.

This was a very sad decision but perhaps a fitting eulogy for a sport seemingly in terminal decline. AB