Tigers, Naps, Shiva share SSFL lead

The trio of St Anthony’s College, reigning two-time defending champions Naparima College and Shiva Boys Hindu College, all won to move into a three-way lead at the top of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division, yesterday.

At St Anthony’s College Ground on Morne Coco Road, Westmoorings, the “Tigers” romped to a comfortable 5-0 mauling of Trinity College of Moka led by a double from Haile Beckles, his fourth and fifth goals of the season.

National Under-20 striker, Kathon St Hillaire with his fourth of the season, and national Under-17 duo, Che Benny and Tyrese Bailey added the others for the “Tigers” to move to 16 points from five matches, at the top of the table on goal-difference from Naparima and Shiva.

Down South at Lewis Street, San Fernando, host Naparima got items from influential midfielder Justin Sadoo in the 61st minute and Isaiah Lee, with his league best seventh of the campaign, ten minutes from the final whistle to topple previous leader Presentation College of San Fernando, which slipped to fourth, one point off the top, but from seven matches.

Shiva Boys had a much tougher fight on their hands as they needed a 90th minute winner from Shaquille Williams to earn a 2-1 come-from-behind win over rival, Fyzabad Secondary.

Alleric Williams had fired Fyzabad into a 34th minute lead at home, which it held until Yohannes Richardson drew the visitors level in the 58th.

In other matches, San Juan North jumped to fifth with ten points after a 4-0 home win over cellar-placed and winless St Benedict’s College; Fatima College edged rival Queen’s Royal College 2-1; East Mucurapo got its first win to move off the bottom of the 15-team table, 3-1 over Pleasantville led by a double from national Under-20 striker Micah Lansiquot, and St Augustine netted late to earn a home draw with St Mary’s College.

Yesterday’s results

San Juan North 4 (Jerome Cyrus, Kerdel Sween, Tyrrel Cameron, Miguel Garraway) vs St Benedict’s 0

St Anthony’s 5 (Haile Beckles 2, Kathon St Hillaire, Che Benny, Tyrese Bailey) vs Trinity Moka 0

Fatima 2 (Jahreed Murray, Stephon Marcano) vs QRC 1 (Jabari Mc Kell)

Shiva Boys 2 (Yohannes Richardson 58th, Shaquille Williams 90th) vs Fyzabad Sec 1 (Alleric Williams 34th)

East Mucurapo 3 (Micah Lansiquot 43rd, 63rd, Jesse Williams 82nd) vs Pleasantville 1 (Anfernee Joefield 77th)

Naparima 2 (Justin Sadoo 61st, Isaiah Lee 80th) vs Presentation (San F’do) 0

St Augustine 1 (Zion Holder 94th) vs St Mary’s 1 (Trey La Motte 49th)

Leading scorers

7—Isaiah Lee

5—Haile Beckles

4—Ken Bhola, Rahim Gordon, Kathon St Hillaire, Alleric Williams

3—Akil Frank, Kareem Riley, Renaldo Boyce, Tyrel Baptiste, Zion Mc Leod, Jerome Cyrus, Stephon Marcano, Yohannes Richardson, Micah Lansiquot, Trey La Motte

2—Tyrell Emmanuel, Jordan Riley, N’Kosi Salandy, Tyrese Spicer, Justin Araujo-Wilson, Ronaldo Edwards, Junior Assoon, Jevaughn Humphreys, Nathaniel Dyer, Natinni Jones, Shaquille Louison, Jezneel Duntin, Tyrell Cameron, Kerdel Sween, Jahreed Murray, Zion Holder

1—Isaiah Mc Lean, Saleem Henry, Tigana O’Brien, Mattheus Granger, Denzil Marcano, Shobal Celestin, Derron John, Isaiah Alexander, Daniel Cowen, Ackeem Benjamin, Dillon Yearwood, Akinola Gregory, Renaldo Francois, Jarod Gordon, Anthony Samuel, Liam De Verteuil, Andrew Abraham, Jacey Parris, N’Kosi Chance, Omarley James, Jabari Hodge, Jude Phillip, Mark Ramdeen, Anfernee Stokes, Kori Cupid, Nathaniel Williams (own goal), Kerdell Sween (own goal), Josiah St Baird, Jesse Williams, Judah Garcia, Nicholas Moyou, Justin Sadoo, Che Benny, Tyrese Bailey, Miguel Garraway, Jabari Mc Kell, Shaquille Williams, Anfernee Joefield

Current ssfl premier division standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. St Anthony’s 6 5 1 0 16 5 16

2. Naparima 6 5 1 0 12 4 16

3. Shiva Boys 7 5 1 1 14 7 16

4. Pres (San F’do) 7 5 0 2 9 7 15

5. San Juan North 7 3 1 3 12 10 10

6. St Mary’s 7 2 3 2 7 10 9

7. Signal Hill 6 2 2 2 6 5 8

8. Fyzabad Sec 7 2 2 3 12 12 8

9. P’ville 6 2 2 2 8 8 8

10. Fatima 6 2 1 3 9 10 7

11. St Augustine 7 1 4 2 7 9 7

12. Trinity Moka 7 2 1 4 3 11 7

13. East Mucurapo 6 1 1 4 7 10 4

14. QRC 6 0 2 4 2 6 2

15. St Benedict’s 7 0 2 5 3 12 2

Saturday matches

All matches begin 3.40pm

•St Anthony’s vs Signal Hill, Westmoorings

•San Juan North vs Fatima, Bourg Mulatresse

•Fyzabad Sec vs Trinity College Moka, Fyzabad

•QRC vs Pleasantville, QRC Ground, St Clair

•Naparima vs Shiva Boys, Lewis Street, San Fernando

•East Mucurapo vs St Mary’s, Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road

•St Augustine vs Presentation (San F’do)