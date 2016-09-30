Bring on budget says sports bodies

WALTER ALIBEY

In the face of unpredictable oil and gas prices world-wide, National Governing Bodies (NGBs) are less than concern of what will be given to them when the 2016/17 National Budget is read out by Finance Minister Colm Imbert today.

It could contain the largest cut in the allocation to sport, as many have been predicting, but it could also see sports being used as a driver to income generation through sports tourism, the development of the country’s human resources or a filip in the fight against an already outrageous crime rate.

Yesterday some of the country’s main NGBs - T&T Football Association (TTFA), National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAAs), the National Basketball Federation of T&T (NBFTT) and the T&T Cycling Federation (T&TCF) admitted to facing potential cuts in their subventions but believe sports will be in good hands after the budget reading.

Ephraim Serrette, president of the NAAAs said he was unsure of what his administration will receive financially but noted the remarks of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, after the Olympic Games in Rio suggest sports will be in a safe place.

“The interests shown after the Olympics and the support being given ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is an indication that NAAAs will receive what they have been given in the past or more.

I think even with the review of the Olympic performances that the government is showing an interest in sports,” Serrette explained.

At the Olympic Games, javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott secured a bronze medal, coming on the heels of his gold medal performance at the 2012 Olympics in London, England. It was the only medal achieved by Team TTO that was followed by a better showing at the Paralympic Games soon after, in which Akeem Stewart won gold in a world record throw of 57.32 metres in the javelin while Nyoshia Cain won a bronze medal at the 100 metres in 13.10 seconds.

Football however is hopeful to accept the same support it received from government over the years, its 3rd vice president Joanne Salazar said, but she hinted her association will not be needing government’s help very soon.

According to Salazar, the association has been maximizing on every opportunity at income generation and hopes to reach a position where they will not be affected by government’s allocation to NGBs.

Under the new David John-Williams administration an inherited debt of $55 million has been reduced to $16 million presently, while the TTFA also boasts of a handsome US$100, 000 profit received from the international friendly matches earlier this year against Peru, Uraguay and China.

Salazar said they are expected to rope in monies from the team’s qualification to the hex stage of the World Cup Qualifiers and hopes that government continues its support for the senior Soca Warriors team which, under coach Stephen Hart, has performed with credit so far.

Claire Mitchell, acting president of the NBFTT, is not overly concerned about government’s allocation to her sport. Like football, she called on government to provide assistance to her federation in sending teams to international tournaments but noted they will be in a position where government’s funding will be a thing of the past.

She said since her administration assumed office, it has shook off the stench of negativity and has now been receiving interests from private citizens and corporations, a development that will auger well for her federation in the future.

“I think all the federation needed was just a push to becoming self sustainable and we have achieved this. Now the interest in the sport is growing as we focus on development.”

The federation has been preparing senior teams for the CBC Tournament next year while T&T will also be involved in the FIBA World Tournament that will feature a home and away series of matches next year.

Cycling president Robert Farrier called for proper planning among NGBs as he believes it would help the ministry in sharing the pie among the various sports in a recession. “The challenge is how to manage the funds that will be given to sports.

This means we have to be cost-effective with a proper plans for teams leaving the country to compete, saying we as NGBs have to decide if we want to medal, compete and show your ability or just go to meets to take part.”