Humphreys, Partap-Boodhan head Tobago t-tennis field

Reigning champions, Curtis Humphreys and Linda Partap-Boodhan head a top quality field of entries for this weekend’s Tobago Open Table Tennis Tournament which will serve off from 9.30pm on Saturday.

In the Men’s Open, Humphreys is seeded second behind Yuvraaj Dookram among a field of 16 players who have received by into the last 32.

Others include Arun Roopnarine, Reeza Burke, Alaric Humphreys, Kenneth Parmanand, Lionel Darceuil, Terrence Corbin, Andrew Alexander, Lawrence Ince, Sarvesh Mungal, Everton Sorzano, Haadiy Brooker, Anson Lowkie, Franklyn Seechan and Anson Wellington, with the major absentee being Aaron Wilson who left for a stint in Sweden.

They will be joined by the winners of the 16 first round qualifiers.

In the Women’s Open, Partap-Boodhan will compete with Chelsea Fong and Shreya Maharaj in Group One while Brittany Joseph, Jamilia Alexander, Artienea Gregoire and Monique Cooper are in Group Two from which two players will advance from each group to the semifinal. Notable absentees are Priyanka Khellawan, Catherine Spicer, and 12-time national women’s champion Aleena Edwards.

The Under-13 and Under-15 girls will also follow the format of the women’s Open, while the Under-11, Under-18, and Under-21 Girls will contest round-robin series at the end of which the player with the best record will be crowned.

Among the boys, there are nine groups in the Under-18s from which the top two players will advance to the main draw knockout; in the Under-13s and Under-21s, there are four groups from which two players will qualify from each to the quarterfinals.

The Under-11 boys comprises two groups of four players, while in the Under-15s, there are eight groups which will produce 16 qualifiers.

CHAMPS

2015 Tobago Open Singles Champions:

Men’s Open:

Curtis Humphreys

Women’s Open:

Linda Partap-Boodhan

Boys Under 11:

Nicolas Lee

Girls Under 11:

Priyanka Khellawan

Boys Under 13:

Derron Douglas

Girls Under 13:

Priyanka Khellawan

Boys Under 15:

Joshua Maxwell

Girls Under 15:

Shreya Maharaj

Boys Under 18:

Arun Roopnarine

Girls Under 18:

Jasher De Gannes

Boys Under 21:

Davone Joseph

Girls Under 21:

Catherine Spicer