Mandarin looks juicy

Mandarin looks a juicy prospect for the 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over a straight mile of Newcastle tapeta tonight; interest in flat-racing at this popular North-eastern venue is resurgent and so is the quality.

Several high-profile trainers are represented and, significantly, this ‘new’ all-weather track is extremely popular with jockeys, and punters!

A bright light attracts and news soon gets round of any opportunistic new initiative; this revolutionary set-up has already caught the imagination, since being controversely switched to an all-weather flat-racing track, and with ‘big guns’ patronising the new ‘best game in town’ it will doubtless become a popular business venture.

Gosforth Park is definitely back in the big-time with top grade jumping still a major plus on Tyneside.

Once-raced Mandarin achieved enough on my time-handicap when sixth at Newmarket last month for serious consideration; considerable improvement can be anticipated but might be necessary because three of five newcomers hail from yards of Hugo Palmer, Charles Hills and the irrepressible Mark Johnston!

Championship-chasing Silvestre de Souza is booked for Mandarin, ‘trier’ is not at issue and we recommend an each-way bet with three places on offer. Should be an interesting, informative race.

Hills also journeys Sepal for a Fillies’ Handicap over ten furlongs, mount of Jim Crowley who has enjoyed a better spell than the current champion during the last ten days; now six clear of de Souza and the champion will be known on October 15th.

Sepal is fancied but, realistically, will have it ‘all on’ to beat Richard Fahey-trained Island Flame, a previous distance winner which has dropped to a winning mark. Each-way again.

My only ‘beef’ is prize-money, it’s pathetic and owners will soon question their trainers about costs unless Newcastle either increase incentive or offer travel allowances, as was the case in ‘golden, olden’ days. Can’t imagine owners ‘Arena’ doing either!

SELECTIONS

1.20 The Resdev Way

2.20 Island Flame

3.20 Mandarin (nap-e.w).