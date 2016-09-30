New coach wants more from Molino

Orlando City head coach Jason Kreis wants to see Kevin Molino take his game to the next level. Not that he isn’t happy with the attacking midfielder. But Kreis believes the T&T midfielder has more to offer.

“Kevin’s a player that we saw in preseason last year for the first time,” Kreis said this week. “I thought he was an excellent player from afar. In analysing the players before we took the job, he was one of the guys we kind of highlighted and said ‘this is a bright prospect’ and someone we would be very happy to work with.”

Kreis praised Molino’s shifty play, his strength with the ball at his feet and his “ability to get around players.” But the new coach is clear that Molino still has growing to do on the defensive side of the ball.

“He needs to take his game to the next level and he’ll do that when he gets really committed to extremely hard on both sides of the ball,” Kreis said. “He’s still learning a little bit about that defensive effort that is required to take the next step.”

Having to adjust to life without Adrian Heath who was the man that Molino started under at City, the Carenage-born accepts it’s part of the game.

“For me, the attacking aspect aspect has been great, but they’re asking me to continue to work on the defensive side of my game,” he said. “I can always improve, you know? I can always get better.”



Caesar named USL Player of the Week

Trevin Caesar was voted Player of the Week for the final week of the 2016 regular season in the United Soccer League (USL).

Caesar received 62 per cent of the vote conducted by a national media panel after his brace on Saturday helped Orange County defeat Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 4-0, and advance to the USL Cup Playoffs.

The T&T international caused havoc for the Switchbacks backline all night. In the 13th minute, Caesar was in on goal when he was brought down just outside the box, which set up Didier Crettenand to score off a free kick, giving the Blues an early 1-0 lead.

In the 87th minute, with the Blues still needing two more goals to pass Portland Timbers 2 on goal differential for the final spot in the USL playoffs, Caesar took on his defender well to create enough space to fire a shot in the bottom left corner, making the score 2-0. Then just two minutes later, Caesar got his team-best tenth goal of the season when Richard Chaplow found him at the back post for an open header, which would send the Blues to the postseason.

This marks Caesar’s third time being named to the USL Team of the Week in 2016, and the first time an Orange County Blues player has been named Player of the Week this season.

T&T four join Goshen College

T&T’s Ari Benjamin, Tevin Gilkes, Jimmelle Ramikissoon and Darius Rawlins have all joined Goshen College men’s soccer team after being recruited by Khavoir Graham, the assistant men’s soccer coach. Goshen is a private liberal arts college in Indiana

Benjamin, a junior transfer student from Lassen College in Susanville, California, was contacted by Graham with the appealing opportunity to play for a new team.

Meanwhile, Gilkes, a first-year at the time, helped Graham in recruiting Rawlins, a sophomore transfer from the University of the West Indies, and Ramikissoon, a first-year. The three all hail from Arima. Gilkes and Rawlins attended the same high school and were friends, while Ramikissoon played for an opposing soccer team.

“(These four) were all recruited to help improve the team in different aspects,” said Graham.

“Individually, Darius brings quickness and ability to get in behind defenses. Tevin brings strength, leadership and intensity. Jimmy is a more technically polished player than most and can break a team down through dribbling and passing. Ari has the ability to hold up the ball while giving our team time to get into an attacking shape.”

