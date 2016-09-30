Powerboat fraternity mourns Marshall’s passing

The Powerboat fraternity in T&T has been rocked by the sudden passing of Garth Marshall, the T&TPA vice president who lost a battle with lung cancer yesterday.

A release from the T&TPA yesterday described Marshall as having an extremely long and distinguished history in the sport of power boat racing which was truly his passion. “His commitment to the sport is evidenced in him being the Association's longest running Executive Committee member for 20+ years, who also served multiple terms as the president.”

It added “We have all known Garth to always tackle problems head on and he was quick to volunteer wherever any need arose. He shouldered difficult challenges without complaint and always looked on the bright side.”

Marshall, 61 leaves to mourn his wife Pixie and son Jono. Yesterday secretary of the powerboat association Alfred Bell said Marshall’s passing will be a tremendous loss to the sport as he has been the go-to man for a number of situations and issues on behalf of the TTPBA.

Marshall who was the live-wire in all aspects of powerboat racing, was diagnosed with lung cancer about two months before the Great Race last month and received chemotherapy regularly. According to Bell “It appears as though the cancer was just too aggressive and therefore his death took us all by surprise.”

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized by Marshall’s family but Bell said members of his association will definitely play an active role in his funeral. Quizzed on whether his association will be doing anything for Marshall, Bell said it was all up to the family.

“I suspect members of the various racing teams will attend with the jerseys to pay their final respects to a man who was a friend, brother and everything to them.”