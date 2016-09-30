West Indians gearing up for US Open

The 2016 Edition of the US Open T20 cricket tournament promises to be the most exciting of the eight editions thus far. A number of top class players from around the globe are lining up to take part in the tournament which sees US$100,000 in prize money available.

The quality of play this year is expected to be very exciting as players from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Natwest Blast and Big Bash are expected to pad up for action during the Thanksgiving weekend in Broward, Fort Lauderdale. The series of matches will be played from November 24 to 27 and interest has been growing all round the US and even the neighbouring Caribbean.

Since the end of the CPL, where six matches were played in Broward, talk among cricketers in the West Indies has centred around the US Open T20 series, as the next biggest event for them in the shortest format of the game.

Some of the players from the Caribbean who normally go over to take part in the US Open, include top T20 bowler Samuel Badree. Others who played in the CPL and taking part this year in the US Open will be Navin Stewart, Stephen Taylor and MA Khan.

Stewart said: “This tournament has always been of a high quality and to take part again is a tremendous pleasure for me. Since getting ICC approval and a number of top players on the T20 circuit are now interested in coming to play and we are all looking forward to a great weekend of cricket.

“I have been involved in the US Open T20 tournament for a few years now and one thing I can say is that the organisers have always been professional in their work and it comes as no surprise to me that the US Open is now moving in the direction it is.”