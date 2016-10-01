‘Bamber’ to cross the ‘Bridge!’

Bamber Bridge looks a “stand-out” for the £150000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes over six furlongs of 'good to firm' Newmarket this afternoon when, following much scrutiny, we also have an ambitious selection for the valuable “Sales” race over a similar distance at Redcar, with a forecast “on the fast side of good!”

These-type races are all about yearling purchase prices, and weights depend on the cost of purchases; they are cluttered by “moderates” but so many adopt an “if you are not in, you can’t win” attitude. Hope springs eternal, eh?

Once there was an old saying, “the bigger the field, the bigger the certainty” but it seldom applies nowadays, field sizes are so much smaller due to the overwhelming fixture list.

Bamber Bridge is “top-weight” so to speak, he was obviously expensive and no other “built-up” time-handicap figure compares to the recent Doncaster fourth, trained by Michael “Mecca’s Angel” Dods whose star of the stable, Mecca’s Angel, runs in the group one “Abbaye” at Chantilly tomorrow.

Sersar ticks enough boxes to take on a “hot-pot” in the opening Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of the North-eastern venue; it will certainly be no surprise if this once-raced Dream Ahead colt causes one by beating likely-favourite, City Of Joy.

Chances are they will dominate, Sir Michael Stoute’s charge is certain to be a banker for so many serious punters but Sersar did enough to suggest he's above average when a close fourth to Solomon’s Bay over a similar distance at Yarmouth seventeen days ago.

Already third home, Via Serendipity, has confirmed value of a useful time-figure, landing our selection with an all-the-way victory last week, on the Rowley Mile course.

How many times have we mentioned the quality of maidens at the popular East Anglian course?

With the straight course now riding superbly again, following exhaustive, somewhat unnecessary remedial work during 20014/15, Newmarket trainers are making a beeline to this coastal venue, just 70 miles “down the road” and an easy, uncomplicated journey.

Raiders are few and far between because it’s costly, and indeed fruitless travelling from elsewhere, given the quality of the “local” HQ representatives.

Despite the quality of racing today this represents one of the most intriguing “match” battles which, hopefully, Sersar will win.

In the big ’un, worth £175000, Ann Duffield-trained Rainbow Mist is by no means a forlorn hope; ideal for this tremendous dash.