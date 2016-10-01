Hart recalls Williams

T&T Soca Warriors coach Stephen Hart named a strong 21-member team squad led by captain Kenwyne Jones for the upcoming Scotiabank Third Round Caribbean Football Union Cup Group Four qualifiers against Dominican Republic and Martinique, which serves as qualifiers to the Concacaf Gold Cup as well.

The team was announced at a media briefing held at the T&T Football Association’s head office, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

T&T winners of the regional title on eight ocassions will host Dominican Republic in its first match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Wednesday from 7.30pm before traveling to 1993 winners Martinique for its October 11 final round-robin encounter.

Dominican Republic also host Martinique on October 8 in the group’s other match.

At the end of the round-robin series, only the winner will be assured of a spot in the 2017 CFU Finals and Concacaf Gold Cup while three of the best second placed finishes will contest a playoff to determine the fifth CFU qualifier to the Gold Cup.

In addition to Jones who is on-loan from US Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United to Digicel T&T Pro League club, Central FC has also local goalkeeping trio Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Jan-Michael Williams (Central FC) and W Connection duo, Daneil Cyrus and Tristan Hodge in his squad.

It’s the first time Williams has been included in the Soca Warriors squad in seven months after he sustained a shoulder injury in March against Jamaica’s Montego Bay United during his club team successful Caribbean Football Union Club Championship campaign.

Commenting on his task ahead selected, Hart who has led T&T to the final round of World Cup qualification in Concacaf, its first since 2010 said it is going to be a very difficult situation we are going to be in having to play Dominican Republic here at home and then travel to Martinique.

He warned, “I think this qualification is going to be more difficult than the last time around because you now have to win the group to qualify to the finals.

“Ideally I would have like to be in a situation where I can play two exhibition games and plan for the Concacaf Final Round World Cup qualifiers “The Hex”, but unfortunately we are once again in a competition tournament mood and there is no room for experimentation.”

“The matches will be difficult for mainly because the official Fifa match day was supposed to be Friday, but was switched to Wednesday, which means the players will only have two days together to prepare.”

Tickets for Dominican Republic match are priced all Sports & Games outlets, Kenny Sports Centre, Ramsingh’s Sports World (Couva) and Heritage Sports (Tobago) at $200 for covered and $100 un-covered stands.

Reigning champion and six-time winner Jamaica competes in Group One with Guyana and Suriname, 2007 champion Haiti faces French Guiana and St Kitts/Nevis while Puerto Rico, Antigua & Barbuda and Curacao comprise the other group.

T&T Soca Warriors CFU squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip (Morvant Caledonia AIA), Jan-Michael Williams (Central FC) Adrian Foncette (Police FC).

Defenders: Aubrey David (Dallas FC), Radanfah Abu Bakr (JK Silame Kalev), Sheldon Bateau (FC Krylia Sovetov), Daneil Cyrus (W Connection FC), Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids), Triston Hodge (W Connection).

Midfielders: Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Andre Boucaud (Dagenham & Redbridge), , Levi Garcia (AZ Almaar), Kevin Molino (Orlando City), Khaleem Hyland (KVC Westerlo), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery), Jomal Williams (Murciealagos FC), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada FC).

Forwards: Trevin Caesar (Orange County FC), Shahdon Winchester (Murciealagos FC), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes), Kenwyne Jones (Central FC).