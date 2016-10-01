Pakistan thumps West Indies by 111 runs

SHARJAH—Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz's 4-42 backed up Babar Azam's maiden one-day international century as Pakistan crushed the West Indies by 111 runs in the first of their three-match series yesterday.

Azam smashed 120 off 131 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes in Pakistan's strong total of 284-9 in 49 overs after a power failure at Sharjah Cricket Stadium interrupted the innings for 80 minutes.

West Indies' target was revised to 287 on the Duckworth/Lewis method, and the batsmen succumbed to Nawaz's spin to be bowled out for 175 in 38.4 overs. Marlon Samuels top-scored with 46.

Azam, who came in after Azhar Ali was caught behind off the first ball of the match, featured in two solid half-century stands with Sharjeel (54) and Sarfraz Ahmed (35).

Kieron Pollard took an acrobatic catch on the boundary edge to end Azam's knock in the 43rd over, and two overs later the players had to leave the field with Pakistan at 260-6.

When the lights were back on, West Indies did well to allow only 24 more runs. Carlos Barthwaite took 3-54.

When it came to the chase, openers Charles Johnson (20) and debutant Kraigg Brathwaite (14) struggled on the slow pitch and were dismissed by Pakistan seamers Hasan Ali (3-14), and Mohammad Amir (1-21).

Nawaz then exploited the West Indies batsmen's vulnerability to spin, clean-bowling Darren Bravo in his first over, and inducing Denesh Ramdin to be caught, brilliantly, ay shot cover by Azhar. Kieron Pollard holed out to deep extra cover, and West Indies slipped to 99-5 without recovering.

After being sent in to bat, Pakistan overcame losing Azhar quickly through Sharjeel and Azam adding a nearly run-a-ball 82 together. Sharjeel perished soon after completing his half-century with a six off Sunil Narine.

Azam added 99 more with Sarfraz, who rotated the strike well, as West Indies couldn't grab their opportunities. Ramdin missed a Sarfraz stumping when the batsman was on 5, and Carlos Brathwaite couldn't run out Azam on 63 off his own bowling.

The second match is at the same venue tomorrow. (CMC)

SCOREBOARD

Pakistan vs West Indies – 1st ODI

PAKISTAN

Azhar Ali c wkp Ramdin b Gabriel 0

Sharjeel Khan c Narine b Benn 54

Babar Azam c Pollard b C Brathwaite 120

Shoaib Malik c Benn b Narine 6

Sarfraz Ahmed c wkp Ramdin b Holder 35

Mohammad Rizwan run out 11

Imad Wasim b C Brathwaite 24

M Nawaz c Holder b C Brathwaite 19

Wahab Riaz run out 0

Mohammad Amir not out 3

Hasan Ali not out 2

Extras (b1, lb3, w5, nb1) 10

TOTAL (9 wkts, 49 overs) 284

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Azhar Ali, 0.1 overs), 2-82 (Sharjeel Khan, 14.2), 3-93 (Shoaib Malik, 17.4), 4-192 (Sarfraz Ahmed, 35), 5-211 (Mohammad Rizwan, 39.1), 6-239 (Babar Azam, 42.1), 7-269 (Imad Wasim, 46.3), 8-269 (Wahab Riaz, 46.4), 9-281 (Mohammad Nawaz, 48.1)

Bowling: Gabriel 8-0-53-1 (w2, nb1), Holder 7-0-35-1, C Brathwaite 10-0-54-3, Benn 10-0-46-1, Narine 10-0-58-1 (w1), Pollard 4-0-34-0 (w1).

WEST INDIES (target: 287 off 49 overs)

Charles c wkp SAhmed b M Amir 20

K Brathwaite c wkp S Ahmed b Hasan Ali 14

DM Bravo b M Nawaz 12

M Samuels b W Riaz 46

D Ramdin c A Ali b M Nawaz 8

K Pollard c S Khan b M Nawaz 9

J Holder b I Wasim 1

C Brathwaite b M Nawaz 15

S Narine c I Wasim b Hasan Ali 23

S Benn not out 16

S Gabriel b H Ali 2

Extras (lb6, w2, nb1) 9

TOTAL (all out, 38.4 overs) 175

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Charles, 7.4 overs), 2-41 (K Brathwaite, 12.2), 3-54 (Bravo, 17), 4-89 (Ramdin, 23.2), 5-99 (Pollard, 25.1), 6-103 (Holder, 26.5), 7-125 (CR Brathwaite, 30.4), 8-135 (Samuels, 33.1), 9-166 (Narine, 36.2), 10-175 (Gabriel, 38.4)

Bowling: Imad Wasim 8-0-36-1, Mohammad Amir 5-1-21-1, Hasan Ali 5.4-0-14-3, Wahab Riaz 6-0-27-1 (nb1), Shoaib Malik 4-0-29-0 (w2), Mohammad Nawaz 10-0-42-4.

Result: Pakistan won by 111 runs (D/L method).

Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 1-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Babar Azam.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Ruchira Palliyaguruge; TV – S Ravi. (CMC)