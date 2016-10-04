Get on this treble

Getgo is tasked with completing his recent sequence and recouping losses in the Maiden Auction Stakes over seven furlongs of good ground Brighton today, when Catterick also opens a turf meeting on soft with three successive two-year-old races.

As mentioned several weeks ago so many trainers weren’t able to get their juveniles on racetracks, due to persistent viruses, and patience had to be adopted, they had no choice, it isn’t feasible to risk thoroughbreds which aren’t 100per cent fit and healthy.

Now it’s October, cool Autumn has kicked in and for the next few weeks we’ll be besieged with a plethora of first-season competitors, indeed competition will be fierce, mine will be all about accurately computing the time-handicap for readers to make handsome profits. Should be an interesting tenth month during which the clocks go back an hour to welcome winter!

2-3-2- are the last form figures for ultra-consistent, David Lanigan-trained Getgo, mount of Shane Kelly, aboard when this ex-celebration colt began the aforementioned run of form figures six weeks ago. Getgo, a 50/1 shot, was three lengths off Novoman, 4/11!

On the TH Getgo has twice hit similar marks, which should just about be good enough, but there are several lightly-raced types that will almost certainly be on the premises and the reason why we will play each-way with three places available, if they all run!

As ever this remains a major factor because bookmakers will go to the lowest depths for a withdrawal thus scuppering the your opportunities and making it only two places. Despicable.

This columnist seems to be the only who notices such practice but that is my job, to look after the people who have contributed to my lifestyle for so long; it’s really appreciated.

Swag is another we’ve been following unsuccessfully but it’s significant champion apprentice Tom Marquand replaces Hollie Doye on Richard Hannon’s progressive charge in the nursery over seven furlongs; what beats this will win!

For the nap, it’s cut and dried. Vanderbilt comes out clear best-in for the six-runner Maiden Stakes over a mile and significantly Jim Crowley’s agent, Tony Hind, has got his man the ride.

SELECTIONS

10.10 Getgo

10.40 Swag

11.10 Vanderbilt (nap).