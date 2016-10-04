Homer, Mc Lean support MAS

Christian Homer, T&T’s first Youth Olympic Gold Medallist in 2004 and 2008 Olympian Sharntelle Mc Lean will throw their support behind Wendell Lai Hing for president of the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASATT) when the AGM and Election of Officers are held on October 14 at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s.

Lai Hing, who heads the Movement For Aquatic Success (MAS), has also secured the support of former national record holder and coach Vincent Tardieu when his team challenges the ASATT administration being led by Joseph Mc Leod.

A release yesterday quotes Homer saying he would like to see a change in administration as well as better accountability and transparency, equality and a better sense of direction for improvement in the sport. Homer who has called it quits from competitive swimming career said: “I am encouraged by this team presented by the MAS. Once their passion for the sport is matched by implementation, it could motivate many, inclusive of myself to contribute more actively in the sport.”

Mc Lean, one of T&T’s most decorated swim athletes who now coaches at Torpedoes Swim Club, was pleased with what she saw and heard when she attended last Saturday’s launch of Team MAS.

According to Mc Lean, “I am very pleased to see the initiative taken up by Team MAS and the interactive discussion they held with the interested stakeholders of the swim community. As a former national swimmer, there were many struggles to reach the top. The fact that this team has reached out to people to get their ideas and has a slate of candidates that possess a track record of service and delivery, it is easy to support. Now as a coach I am intrigued by the possibilities Team MAS will create in our fraternity.”

Tardieu, a former head coach of Tsunami Swim Club, the club of at which Lai Hing was president, described his experience at the club as awesome.

“I had the opportunity to be head coach at Tsunami while Lai Hing was president and it was an awesome experience working alongside someone who cares about every swimmer as much as he does. I hope this team puts aside all the nonsense and we do what is the best for the sport of swimming. Good luck to Mr Lai Hing.”