Marshall’s funeral tomorrow

“Mr Everything” that’s how Garth Marshall has been described by many in the T&T Powerboat fraternity and for that he will receive a fitting send off tomorrow morning when scores of family members, friends, the powerboat fraternity members and well wishers assemble to pay their final respects.

The funeral service which is expected to attract a large turn out will start at 10 am at the Church of Assumption, Maraval, to say a final farewell.

Marshall, a friend and helper to many, died last week following a short battle with lung cancer at the age of 61. Members of the various racing teams are expected to wear their team jerseys and will bear the casket on entry and exit from the church. Secretary of the Powerboat Association Alfred Bell will deliver one of two eulogies during the service while racing members will form a guard of honour when the casket is being rolled out.

Marshall, who served as president of the association on few occasions and was the go-to man in situations of difficulty, will be cremated at the St James Infirmary. His ashes will be thrown into the seas in front the powerboat association on Saturday at which time there will be races to mark the occasion.