Orr helps Trinity East hammer Barataria 6-1

Trinity College East got a hat-trick from Nickel Orr as they hammered Barataria South 6-1 in front their home fans at Barataria on Friday afternoon, as action in the Championship Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary School Football League (SSFL) continued at different venues across T&T.

However, Princes Town have already claimed victory in the South Zone with 18 points from six matches and cannot be reached by their closest rival Point Fortin East on eight points with three rounds of matches still to go.

Princes Town defeated Moruga 3-1 to maintain their unblemished record while Siparia West edged Vessigny Secondary 1-0 in another south game on Friday last.

Apart from Orr’s display, the Arouca boys got two items from Keshorn Hackshaw and another from Emmanuel John in silencing the chants of the home team supporters as they attempt to finish as the top team in the group to have a chance of being promoted to the Premiership Division next year.

In addition, they will have a lot of work to do to pass division leaders Holy Cross who continued their unbeaten run to date by thrashing Five Rivers 4-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima. Thw win pushed them to 19 points after seven matches with Valencia in second with 13 points from six games.

The prolific Kobe Douglas got the opener after just the ninth minute before Reon Thomas gave ‘The Calvary Hill Boys’ a two-goal cushion 10 minutes later (19th minute).

With barely any resistence coming the Five Rivers defence, Douglas got his double on the stroke of half-time to send his team to the break with a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

Afterwards Five Rivers held firm for most of the match, until a blunder allowed Travis Byron to seal the win with his goal in the 86th minute.

Results

East

Holy Cross- 4 (Kobe Douglas 9th, 45th, Reon Thomas 19th, Travis Byron 86th) VS Five Rivers- 0

Barataria South- 1 VS Trinity College East- 6 (Nickel Orr- 3, Keshorn Hackshaw -2, Emmanuel John)

Teams P W L D F A GD Pts

Holy Cross 7 6 0 1 28 3 25 19

Valencia 6 4 1 1 11 6 5 13

Trinity East 5 4 1 0 17 3 14 12

Bar. South 7 1 5 1 15 26 -11 4

Five Rivers 7 1 5 1 9 22 -13 4

Toco Sec. 4 0 4 0 4 24 -20 0

South

Siparia West- 1 VS Vessigny Secondary- 0

Princes Town- 3 VS Moruga- 1

Teams P W L D F A GD Pts

P/Town 6 6 0 0 24 2 22 18

Pt Fortin East 5 2 1 2 6 4 2 8

Moruga Sec. 5 2 2 1 9 5 4 7

Siparia West 6 2 3 1 5 7 -2 7

Vessigny 6 0 6 0 1 30 -29 0

North

Tranquility- 6 (Kervon Young-3, Curtis Romany-2, Paul Gibbs) VS Maple Leaf-0

Diegio MartinCentral -2 VS Blanchisseuse- 2

Teams P W L D F A GD Pts

Tranq. Sec. 4 3 1 0 9 5 4 9

Malick 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6

Blanch. Sec. 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4

D’go Martin Cen. 4 1 2 1 5 7 -2 4

Maple Leaf Int’l 3 0 3 0 2 8 -6 0

D’go Martin North 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Central Zone

Teams P W L D F A GD Pts

Car. East 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 6

Chag. North 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3

Gasparillo Sec. 2 1 1 0 9 4 -5 3

Tabaquite Sec. 1 0 0 1 3 3 0 1

Pres. College 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

Couva East 1 0 1 0 1 6 -5 0

Miracle Min. 1 0 1 0 0 9 -9 0

Tobago Zone

Teams P W L D F A GD Pts

Speyside High 5 5 0 0 31 3 28 15

Scar. Sec. 5 3 2 0 15 8 7 9

Mason Hall Sec. 5 3 2 0 12 7 5 9

Goodwood Sec. 4 3 1 0 7 6 1 9

Bishop’s High 5 1 3 1 3 7 -4 4

Pent’l L&L 6 1 4 1 4 20 -16 4

Roxborough Sec. 5 0 5 0 7 27 -20 0