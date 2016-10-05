J’can breeding woes leads to T&T blues

At the beginning of 2016, the local racing industry was advised that the Jamaican breeding programme was downgraded by the international breeding association. As a consequence, it became necessary for all yearlings purchased from Jamaica to have their heritage re-confirmed.

This development struck a blow to the heart of the Jamaican breeding industry since it was not clear as to why the island was downgraded and the length of time that this status will persist. It was also unclear what that would mean for Trinidad owners who had purchased in excess of 70 horses at the 2015 Yearling Sale.

The impact of that downgrading is however now beginning to be understood by the racing fraternity. Over the last two months, as Trinidad began to introduce its two-year-old races, the absence of any Jamaican bred runners from these races was quite noticeable. Prior to Saturday, we had only two such events and both races were contested by six-horse fields, all of which were locally bred. It was understood that owners/trainers were frantically seeking to get the DNA samples completed and tested in the USA so as to confirm the identity of their horses. The relatively late start to this process being attributed to administrative hold ups from Jamaica as a result of issues involving one or two purchasers of yearlings. The additional expense being incurred by owners was not anticipated at the time of purchase and there is of course no recourse to the Jamaican Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.

This matter which was brewing in the bowels of the sport rose to great prominence when it was revealed last week that an approach had been made to the Arima Race Club (ARC) to defer the usual deadline date for entries for races on October 1, by 24 hours to allow certain owners the opportunity to complete the process and therefore enter their animals for the rich Nursery Stakes.

Once word of this approach was leaked, and subsequently confirmed by the president of the ARC, an uproar arose among both the racehorse owners’ and racehorse trainers’ association. At stake was not the unwillingness to provide owners with an opportunity to race their animals but rather the continued apparent double standard employed by the administrators of the local sport. The fact that the ARC ignored the concerns raised and extended the deadline by 24 hours has left many incensed even if there are justifiable reasons.

Some stakeholders are now clamouring for the removal of the entire ARC management committee. It is alleged that for too long there has been a proliferation of inconsistency, favouritism, double standards, lack of transparency, and overall administrative incompetence albeit not all connected to this current team, but rather existing over many years.

While these allegations seem to pervade any administrator appointed to oversee the sport, it remains wholly questionable. Some examples over the last few years of the above abound—changes in the conditions of featured races from one year to the other, quarterly adjustments in ratings of animals without proper explanation, changes in rating bands from one programming cycle to the other, inconsistent stewarding on racedays, poor upkeep of the racing plant and paddock area and limited to no effective marketing of the sport.

This has led to some even being prepared to entertain a relocation of the track to Central Trinidad (Caroni) where substantive infrastructure has been lying in the ground ever since the “houses before horses” campaign. As it turns out, the two were never mutually exclusive. But will change in personnel change the financial woes? That may well be the major question that needs addressing.