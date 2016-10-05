Picolli takes Tour of Tobago cycle crown

Canada’s James Picolli of Team PSL/RBC won the UCI 1.2 Tour of Tobago on the final day of the 30th Tobago International Cycle Classic (TICC) on Sunday.

The 25-year-old crossed the line at the Scarborough Esplanade ahead of Jaime Ramirez of Colombia (Team Cocos), last year’s winner Adderlyn Felix Cruz Colon of the Dominican Republic (Team Foundation) and Colombian Oscar Pachon (Team Cocos).

Competing in the 71.8 miles/115.6 km for the second straight year Picolli made his bid for victory just turning unto Easterfield Road in Mason Hall from Hope. Up to that point in the race he and Ramirez rode together.

The Canadian collected TT$10,000 for his efforts from Division of Tourism and Transportation representative Nigel Wilson shortly after the race.

Ramirez took away $5,000 and Cruz collected $2,500.

Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Secretary of Tourism and Transportation Tracy Davidson-Celestine later presented Picolli with his winning trophy at the Classic’s prize giving and closing ceremony.

He also earned $1,500 as he won the King of The Mountain honours with 37 points. RAntigua and Barbuda’s Jymes Bridges (Team Braves) was the top Caribbean finisher while Akeem Campbell (Team Cocos) was the first local cyclist across the line. Colombian Camilio Pedroza (Team Econ Car Rentals) secured the prize for the top under 25 year old rider.

Fifty-five (55) riders from 18 countries (Dominican Republic, Colombia, Guyana, USA, Canada, Netherlands, Cuba, Barbados, France, Martinique, Ecuador, Sweden, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda and Venezuela participated.

The UCI 1.2 Tour of Tobago was the final event of the six day long Tobago International Cycle Classic (TICC). Arno Van Der Zwet of the Netherlands (PSL/RBC) won the Division One category Stage Race held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Marlo Rodman (JAM/PSL/RBC) won the Sprint Primes crown. Jabari Whiteman (T&T/Southclaine) took home the Division Two trophy with D’Angelo Harris securing the Division Three honours.

Chin retains Mountain Bike crown

Ryan Chin held on for the men’s Mountain Bike title. Chin, last year’s champion, won the two stages of the Mountain Bike series held at Arnos Vale totalling 30 points. The Breakaway team rider beat Ryan Mendes (T&T/Slipstream), 24 points), Kevin Tinto (T&T/Central Spokes), 16 points, Adande Piggott (T&T/MTB Kings), 13 points, Linford Blackwood (JAM/MTB Kings), 12 points and David Hackshaw (T&T/Slipstream), 10 points.

In the first stage on Friday, Chin took the top spot ahead of Mendes , Hackshaw, Piggott and Tinto and returned to Arnos Vale on Saturday to beat the field once again. Mendes was runner-up ahead of Tinto, Blackwood and Piggott.

Michelle Branday (Jamaica/MTB Kings) took the overall ladies crown after she was second in Stage One and won Stage Two. The Trinidad-based rider finished ahead of Dutch woman Marieke Lubbers (Team Wikkit) who won Stage One and was second in Stage Two. However, the victory in Stage Two gave her the overall trophy. Shelly-Ann Augustine (T&T/MTB Kings) was third.

Andrew Darwent (T&T/Survival OS) was the top Under-19 finisher ahead of team-mate Matthew Lazzari and Tobago’s Malique Samuel (Easy Goers).

Adande Piggott (Tobago/MTB Kings) secured the men’s 19-39 class with another Tobagonian Elvis Turner (Unattached) in second. Marcus Pilgrim (T&T/Global Bikers) took third.

Tinto rode home with the 40-49 crown ahead of the MTB Kings pair of Matthew Wilson and Hugh Bedoe. The Netherlands’ Sjaack Kunnen (Team Wikkit) was the champion in the men’s 50 plus division ahead of Ricki Brathwaite and Carl Mollineau, both of MTB Kings.

Some 57 riders participated in the mountain bike series.