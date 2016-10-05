Reeh napped, again!

Regicide hasn’t raced for 139 days but is nigh on a time-handicap cert for an aged Maiden Stakes over eleven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, if there is just one trainer worth following during the back-end of any flat-racing season it’s James Fanshawe!

The Tin Man as he’s affectionately known, due to his ultra-slim appearance, makes a point of targeting his runners for the last few weeks, in the knowledge that so many thoroughbreds are stale and not able to replicate earlier efforts. His runners will be bouncing.

Twice-raced Regicide is clear best-in on all ratings, will again be ridden by Tom Frankel Queally and could start at half-decent odds with Ryan Moore booked for consistent, hitherto luckless, Hughie Morrison-trained, Pastoral Music. Also another jockey-in-form, William Buick, climbs aboard Rehearse for Andrew Balding.

Watch the betting market, wait for the right moment and pounce, on Regicide!

Moore rode Al Reeh when this Invincible Spirit colt disappointed into fourth at Yarmouth three weeks ago, this time Andrea Atzeni rides for his guv’nor, Marco Botti in the eleven-runner Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs, and Ryan is on Intrepidity. No mystery!

Earlier Nottingham also stages an eight-race programme on which the first five are for two-year-olds, soft ground is forecast.

That’s to be expected in October but weather conditions have been beautiful with stunning flowers, heavy dews and all the wonderment we constantly visualise on a typical Autumn day.

No watering now but so many racecourses have already been ruined by over-zealous appplication, clerks of courses have a lot to answer for with moderate management, which has led us to specialise with all-weather racing to all intents and purposes.

Spoilt for choice with so many juveniles at Colwick Park where Contrapposto makes his third appearance in the twelve-runner Maiden Stakes over an extended mile, seven weeks ago David Mensuir’s charge went from last to second in the seven furlongs Convivial at York won by Rivet.

A sensational effort under Paul Hanagan, replaced by Martin Dwyer!

Can’t enthuse about this jockey booking but Contrapposto can’t be seriously opposed as the TH mark is right up to scratch, unable to remember the last time we backed one ridden by Dwyer though!