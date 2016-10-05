Shiva Boys’ face tricky Signal Hill test

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College will have its outright lead at the top of the 15-team Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division tested when they travel to face Signal Hill in Tobago when competition resume this afternoon from 3.40 pm.

The Hayden Ryan-coached Shiva Boy’s outfit moved into an outright lead at the top of the table on the weekend after they eked out a last gasp 2-1 win over two-time defending champions Naparima College, while St Anthony’s College which began the day on top via goal-difference from Shiva Boys and Naparima, all with 16 points, also fell to a first defeat of the season, 4-3 at the Westmoorings home to Signal Hill.

A win today will at least give Shiva Boy’s a six-points cushion for 24 hours as all the other matches as all the other match will be played tomorrow due to today’s Soca Warriors Caribbean Football Union Cup (CFU) Group match-up against Dominican Republic at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 7pm.

When matches resume the focus will be two key fixtures with regards to the title race, as St Anthony’s host Presentation College of San Fernando at Westmoorings, while Naparima is at home to Pleasantville Secondary.

At the bottom end of the table, Queen’s Royal College host mid-table San Juan North Secondary; East Mucurapo Secondary entertains winless St Benedict’s College; St Augustine Secondary welcomes Fatima College, and Fyzabad Secondary meets St Mary’s College.

Fixtures

Today

All begin at 3.40pm

Signal Hill vs Shiva Boys, Signal Hill, Tobago

Tomorrow

QRC vs San Juan North, QRC Ground, St Clair

East Mucurapo vs St Benedict’s, Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road

St Anthony’s vs Presentation (San Fernando), St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings

St Augustine vs Fatima, Warren Street, St Augustine

Fyzabad Sec vs St Mary’s, Fyzabad

Naparima vs Pleasantville, Lewis Street, San Fernando

Premier Division standings

Latest SSFL Premier Division:

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Shiva Boy’s 8 6 1 1 16 8 19

2. St Anthony's 7 5 1 1 19 9 16

3. Naparima 7 5 1 1 13 6 16

4. Pres (San F'do) 8 5 1 2 9 7 16

5. St Mary's 8 3 3 2 9 11 12

6. Fyzabad Sec 8 3 2 3 16 12 11

7. San Juan North 8 3 2 3 14 12 11

8. Signal Hill 7 3 2 2 10 8 11

9. Pleasantville 7 2 3 2 9 9 9

10. Fatima 7 2 2 3 11 12 8

11. St Augustine 8 1 5 2 7 9 8

12. Trinity Moka 8 2 1 5 3 15 7

13. East Mucurapo 7 1 1 5 8 12 4

14. QRC 7 0 3 4 3 7 3

15. St Benedict's 7 0 2 5 3 12 2

Top scorers​

​7 - Isaiah Lee

5 - Haile Beckles

4 - Ken Bhola, Rahim Gordon, Kathon St Hillaire, Alleric Williams, Zion Mc Leod, Akil Frank

3 - Kareem Riley, Renaldo Boyce, Tyrel Baptiste, Jerome Cyrus, Stephon Marcano, Yohannes Richardson, Micah Lansiquot, Trey La Motte, Tyrese Spicer, Junior Assoon, Tyrell Cameron, Omarley James, N’Kosi Salandy

2 - Tyrell Emmanuel, Jordan Riley, Justin Araujo-Wilson, Ronaldo Edwards, Jevaughn Humphreys, Nathaniel Dyer, Natinni Jones, Shaquille Louison, Jezneel Duntin, Kerdel Sween, Jahreed Murray, Zion Holder, Daniel Cowan, Daviyd Jones, Nashorn Simon, Tigana O’Brien, Andrew Abraham, Che Benny

1 - Isaiah Mc Lean, Saleem Henry, Tigana O'Brien, Mattheus Granger, Denzil Marcano, Shobal Celestin, Derron John, Isaiah Alexander, Ackeem Benjamin, Dillon Yearwood, Akinola Gregory, Renaldo Francois, Jarod Gordon, Anthony Samuel, Liam De Verteuil, Keyon Williams, Jacey Parris, N'Kosi Chance, Jabari Hodge, Jude Phillip, Mark Ramdeen, Anfernee Stokes, Kori Cupid, Nathaniel Williams (own goal), Kerdell Sween (own goal), Josiah St Baird, Jesse Williams, Judah Garcia, Nicholas Moyou, Justin Sadoo, Tyrese Bailey, Miguel Garraway, Jabari Mc Kell, Shaquille Williams, Anfernee Joefield, Daniel Conocchiari, Jerome Samuel, Judah St Louis, Kalev Kiel, Jelanie James, Krishorn Alexander.