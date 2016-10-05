Suicide among men—‘silent epidemic’

Last week, on our road trip to his grandmother’s funeral, my son in his usually contemplative manner said to me, “Mom, the next opportunity you get to talk about suicide you should consider writing about the fact that it’s more prevalent among men.”

I promised that somewhere in the future I’d revisit the issue from that perspective. The future is here.

International suicide statistics from the site www.suicide.org/ highlight the following:

• On average, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds somewhere in the world.

• Over one million people die by suicide worldwide every year.

• The global suicide rate is 16 per 100,000 population.

• 1.8 per cent of worldwide deaths are suicides.

• Global suicide rates have increased 60 per cent in the past

45 years.

Inherent in my son’s urgings was his own understanding and concern for the epidemic as it relates to men. And I am certain some of his disquiet had to do with the rallying support around suicide when it involves women and especially if there are implications for a vulnerable population—mainly children.

The bigger matter, though, is really about the silence about suicide in men. There is evidence to show that while females may show higher rates of reported non-fatal suicidal behaviour and suicide ideation, males have a much higher rate of completed suicides.

A 2011 study said: “Men have a shockingly high rate of death by suicide compared with women. Across all countries reporting these data (except China and India) males show a suicide rate that is 3.0 to 7.5 times that of women (http://www.bcmj.org/articles/silent-epidemic-male-suicide).

Two patterns are worth noting, says that same study:

• The male suicide rate increases fairly steadily with age, peaking in the late 40s, then falling significantly and rising again in the 80s.

• Male rates are greater than female rates at all ages and substantially greater across most of the lifespan.

“Suicide in men has been described as a ‘silent epidemic’—epidemic because of its high incidence and substantial contribution to men’s mortality, and silent because of a lack of public awareness, a paucity of explanatory research, and the reluctance of men to seek help for suicide-related concerns,” says the BCMJ report.

No one fully understands the complexity of suicide. The reasons for the gender difference in suicidal behaviour is not a sufficiently explored subject area either. So that while we are often quick to pronounce judgment, even the most learned among us are, most times, speaking from a place of ignorance.

Those more cautious and sensitive restrain themselves with the understanding that zealous ignorance makes for a wretched state of affairs.

It remains an interesting spectator sport for me to look at the disparity in our conduct as we pronounce on suicide after suicide, and circumstances aside, how we are also notably “softer” about instances with women and children as compared to incidents with men and or men and children.

So many of those troubling concerns were brought home to me as I again looked on helplessly at T&T registering more suicides last week. My son’s voice in my head caused me to reflect on the murder-suicides that I have read about in the very recent past.

My heart bleeds because we are a spectator society. The incidence of male suicide is high and escalating globally, but like everything else here, it possibly will remain for a long time a subject that a few academics may engage and one for which no real intervention is proposed or given.

And the ignorance, incautiousness and rush to judgment—which continue to isolate suicide victims even in their death and their families who survive them—will grow unabated.